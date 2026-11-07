Strictly Come Dancing Week 7 Results: Jaime Winstone Injury Update and Scores

Jaime Winstone receives a bye due to injury in Strictly Come Dancing week seven. Get the full results, judge scores, and highlights from Will Best, Lacey Turner, and Delta Goodrem.

Strictly Come Dancing hosts addressed the absence of actress Jaime Winstone on Saturday night after the 41-year-old was forced to withdraw from week seven due to a medical emergency. Doctors have advised Winstone to take complete rest following a diagnosis of a torn abdominal muscle, prompting producers to grant her and her professional partner Carlos Gu a bye through to the next week. This decision aligns with BBC One regulations for contestants unable to perform due to injury, allowing them time to recover without elimination.

Jaime Winstone Injury and Bye Details

Winstone had previously survived three dance-offs on the series before this latest health setback. In a statement released on Wednesday, she expressed devastation over missing the weekend show, noting she was in considerable pain and prioritizing her health above all else. She emphasized her love for dancing with Gu and prayed for a speedy recovery to continue the journey, thanking fans for their incredible support while wishing remaining contestants luck for Saturday night.

Also read Lacey Turner Body Transformation Strictly Come Dancing

Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe extended well wishes to Winstone as week seven kicked off. Willis conveyed the show's collective sentiment, stating they missed her dearly and hoped for her quick improvement. Widdicombe clarified the procedural rules regarding her absence, ensuring viewers understood that the bye was a standard protocol to protect the health of cast members under strict medical advice.

Week 7 Performance Scores and Reviews

Will Best and Dianne Buswell opened the week seven lineup with a Quickstep to This Love by Maroon 5. Despite a wardrobe malfunction where pearls fell from Buswell's dress, the pair delivered high energy and earned a decent score of 29 points. Judge Motsi Milbourne praised their showmanship, while Craig Revel Horwood noted a slight improvement in their ballroom technique, describing the routine as bouncy in the top half but totally watchable.

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Following last week's Charleston victory, Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola slowed the pace with a Rumba to Yellow by Coldplay. Turner showcased impressive flexibility with a jaw-dropping leg lift, prompting judge Anton Du Beke to call it the sort of rumba he likes. Shirley Ballas insisted Turner was much better than she believed, and Horwood agreed their routine was absolutely gaw-jus. The pair secured 30 points, maintaining their strong position in the competition.

Delta Goodrem and Other Key Dancers

Fan favorites Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington performed a Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez. Dressed in a green frock, the duo delivered a spectacular performance that left the audience in raptures, earning an impressive 31 points. However, judges offered mixed feedback; Du Beke noted they needed to fix their spins, while Milbourne observed the dance was energetic but required more coordination.

Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu danced the Foxtrot to Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis after surviving their second dance-off. Milbourne declared it Antonia's best dance and urged her to be proud, though Ballas criticized the performance for lacking breath, stretch, and fluidity. The pair received 30 points, balancing high praise with constructive criticism regarding their emotional connection and technical execution.

The week also featured John Nellis and Katya Jones performing a Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell and Nile Rodgers. As the competitors navigate week seven, the focus remains on the injured Winstone's recovery timeline while the remaining couples battle for safety against the judges' scores and the public vote. The drama continues as participants strive to improve their standing in the upcoming elimination rounds.