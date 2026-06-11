Oti Mabuse, a South African professional dancer, is expecting her second child with her husband Marius Lepure. The couple's daughter, born prematurely, suffered a traumatic birth and contracted sepsis. Despite the challenges, Oti is excited about the new addition to their family.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is pregnant with her second child . The South African professional dancer, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she is expecting a new addition to the family, sharing a series of sweet snaps with her husband Marius Lepure and their daughter, two, while showing off her new bump.

In an accompanying caption Oti wrote: 'Plot twist… We thought we had our hands full already, but life had even bigger plans.

'Baby No. 2 is joining the dance party, and our hearts (and house) are about to get a whole lot fuller. ' The couple's two-year-old daughter, who was born six months prematurely, suffered a traumatic birth and contracted sepsis. Oti and choreographer Marius, who tied the knot in 2014, have never publicly revealed their daughter's name.

Despite admitting she was left suffering after the birth, when asked if she would like more children, Oti previously said: 'I'd like as many as I can afford. What I have been through shocked me, but it made me even stronger.

Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is pregnant with her second child The professional dancer, 35, took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal she is expecting a new addition to the family, sharing a series of sweet snaps with her husband Marius Lepur





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