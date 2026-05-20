Strictly Come Dancing's New Hosts Reveal Their Excitement and Petrified Feelings

The new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe, have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations for the official photoshoot. The trio admitted to being 'petrified' about taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, but expressed excitement about the opportunity.

The new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing , Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe , and Johannes Radebe , have shared a behind-the-scenes look at their preparations for the official photoshoot.

The trio admitted to being 'petrified' about taking over from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, but expressed excitement about the opportunity. Emma Willis, a long-time fan of the show, acknowledged the challenge of following in the footsteps of the iconic hosts. Josh Widdicombe, a former contestant on the 2024 Christmas special, expressed his excitement and anticipation for the role.

Johannes Radebe, a professional dancer on the show since 2018, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to host and shared his excitement about continuing the show's tradition of joy and togetherness. The trio will take over the hosting duties from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who stepped down at the end of last year. The new hosts have undergone a rigorous audition process and chemistry reads, and their official Instagram announcement confirmed their appointment for the upcoming season





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Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman BBC Hosts Dancing Photoshoot Behind-The-Scenes

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