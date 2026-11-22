Strictly Come Dancing pro Neil Jones explains why he prefers occasional appearances over annual celebrity partners, citing family time and career retirement as key reasons for his relaxed stance on the show.

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones has publicly stated that he remains completely content with the possibility of not receiving a celebrity partner for the upcoming series. The forty-four-year-old choreographer views his current status on the BBC hit show as a form of retirement from the intense lifestyle he previously maintained. This perspective allows him to prioritize his personal life over the demands of professional competition. The revelation comes as fans continue to track the roster of partners for the new season of the popular dance contest.

Negotiating a Partner-Free Schedule with Production

Jones has informed producers for several years that they should not feel obligated to assign him a celebrity partner every single series. He explicitly tells the production team that they should not worry about his absence from the main dance floor if a match cannot be found. The dancer explains that he loves being part of the show regardless of whether he is performing a routine. If he is paired, he will fulfill his duties, but he also accepts that missing out is not a cause for concern.

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This approach stems from his desire to spend more quality time with his wife, Chyna Mills, and their growing family. Jones notes that while some observers might feel disappointed for him, he personally finds the arrangement beneficial. It provides a necessary break from the rigorous schedule that accompanies having a high-profile celebrity partner. The stability allows him to maintain a healthier work-life balance compared to the constant travel required in his earlier career.

A Strategic Retirement from Global Dance Tours

Jones describes joining Strictly Come Dancing as his official retirement from his previous profession as a traveling professional dancer. He initially joined the lineup in two thousand sixteen as a choreographer before being asked to join the ranks of the professionals. When he first started, he was told that he might not have a partner for some series, a condition he accepted immediately. He viewed this arrangement as a positive change from his previous routine of non-stop work.

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Before appearing on the show, Jones spent a significant portion of his life traveling between Los Angeles, Hong Kong, and England every single month. This period was characterized by relentless activity and a global schedule that left little room for rest. The opportunity to dance without the pressure of international touring was a welcome relief. He still participates in various tours, which allows him to stay active in the industry while enjoying the fun aspects of dancing without the grueling travel demands of his past.

Family Life and Addressing Age Gap Questions

In a recent interview on the Private Parts podcast with host Amy Hart, Jones and his wife Chyna Mills discussed their relationship dynamics. The couple revealed that they did not realize there was a seventeen-year age gap between them when they first started talking. Chyna Mills admitted that she initially thought Jones was younger than she was, while Neil believed she was older. This misconception persisted until they became more acquainted with each other.

Chyna Mills noted that her friends were not particularly shocked by the age difference, as she had dated older men in the past. They jokingly referred to the situation with a sense of humor, highlighting that mentally they feel very similar in age. The couple went public with their relationship in twenty twenty-two. They subsequently announced their engagement and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Havana, who is now three years old.

Upcoming Performances and Future Expectations

Despite the possibility of missing out on a partner for the main competition series, Jones has confirmed he will still be performing. He is scheduled to dance alongside Angela Rippon during the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. This event ensures that he remains visible to audiences even if he is not part of the main live broadcasts. The couple is also preparing for a significant expansion of their family, having announced earlier in the month that Chyna Mills is pregnant with their second child.

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Jones reflects on his time with celebrity partners with gratitude, noting that he has been fortunate to avoid any difficult collaborations. He emphasizes that he has always had fun with the celebrities he has worked with since joining the show. His relaxed attitude towards his role on Strictly Come Dancing continues to set him apart from other professionals who might view the lack of a partner as a career setback. For now, the focus remains on family, health, and enjoying the unique position he holds within the program.