Strictly Come Dancing Professionals' Tour Concludes, Stars Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez Bide Farewell

Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez, two of the most popular professionals on the BBC show, bid an emotional farewell to the show as the professionals' tour reached its conclusion on Saturday. Luba was among several professionals who have been axed from the pro lineup, while Gorka confirmed last month that he would be leaving the show after 10 years.

Strictly Come Dancing stars Luba Mushtuk and Gorka Marquez bid an emotional farewell to the BBC show as the professionals' tour reached its conclusion on Saturday.

In what's been dubbed a 'bloodbath,' Luba was among several professionals who have been axed from the pro lineup, while Gorka confirmed last month that he would be leaving the show after 10 years. Emotional footage shared on TikTok showed Luba breaking down in tears as she reflected on her 'absolutely unforgettable' experience on Strictly.

The BBC show is set to undergo a huge revamp ahead of its return in September, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts





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Strictly Come Dancing Luba Mushtuk Gorka Marquez BBC Show Professionals' Tour Emotional Farewell Axed From The Pro Lineup Leaving The Show After 10 Years BBC Show Revamp Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman

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