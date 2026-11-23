YouTube star Daniel Jarvis is under police investigation after disrupting a live Strictly Come Dancing broadcast with explicit audio, raising concerns for child viewers.

Prankster Daniel Jarvis could face criminal charges after disrupting the live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing with explicit audio, according to sources. Lancashire Police were called to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday evening to investigate the incident that left judges and audiences shocked. The BBC has handed over the investigation to law enforcement, who are now looking into whether Jarvis committed a criminal offense.

The Incident During Live Broadcast

The disruption occurred while judge Motsi Mabuse, 45, was delivering her feedback to contestant Delta Goodrem. Goodrem had just performed a Quickstep to Eternal and Bebe Winans alongside Kai Widdrington. Mabuse was distracted by strange sounds coming from behind her and paused her commentary to ask if the noise was part of the show. Host Emma Willis, 50, later apologized to viewers for any offense caused by the audio glitch.

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Footage from Jarvis's livestream shows him holding a small mobile phone and anticipating the moment the sound would play. He shouted in excitement as the noise emanated from the studio, revealing his role in the disruption. Jarvis, known online as Jarvo69, claimed responsibility for the stunt, which he stated was intended to target another judge, Craig Revel Horwood. However, the delay in the audio transmission meant it played during Motsi Mabuse's segment instead.

Police Investigation and Legal History

Lancashire Police confirmed they are aware of the incident and have received a formal complaint. A spokesperson stated that a mobile phone was seized from the scene and officers are investigating to determine if any criminal offenses have taken place. The force has been in contact with event organizers and is reviewing the evidence to decide on further action against the Kent-based prankster.

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Jarvis has a previous criminal record for similar unauthorized intrusions at sporting events. In March 2022, he was jailed for 15 months for using a false ID to enter Twickenham Stadium during an England rugby match. Kingston Crown Court found him guilty of fraud under Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. His sentence included a consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order, which was adjourned to May 10 at that time.

Public Reaction and Stakeholder Views

Sources close to the production expressed anger at the breach of security and the nature of the prank. One source described Jarvis as a creep for exposing an audience, which includes many children, to pornographic sounds. The BBC has removed the disrupted segment from the iPlayer version of the show to prevent further exposure to viewers. The corporation is also reviewing its security protocols to prevent similar incidents in future live broadcasts.

Jarvis is no stranger to infiltrating high-profile venues, having previously breached Twickenham, The Oval, Everton's stadium, and the Cheltenham Festival. His actions have drawn criticism from fans and officials alike, who view his stunts as disruptive and inappropriate for family-oriented programming. The incident has sparked debate about the balance between entertainment stunts and public decency standards on live television.

Impact on Strictly Come Dancing

The Strictly Come Dancing production team is currently assessing the impact of the disruption on the show's reputation and viewer experience. Emma Willis addressed the issue directly on air, ensuring transparency with the audience. The BBC has not yet issued a detailed statement on the specific measures being taken to enhance security for upcoming live episodes. Fans continue to await updates on the outcome of the police investigation and potential legal consequences for Jarvis.