Prankster Daniel Jarvis explains how he disrupted the live Strictly Come Dancing show with sex noises, as Lancashire Police seize a phone and investigate.

Serial prankster Daniel Jarvis has explained how he staged an audacious Strictly Come Dancing stunt that played sex noises during a live broadcast on Saturday, though he complained that the sound was not loud enough. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, the 38-year-old from Gravesend, Kent, said he called a secretly hidden mobile phone to trigger its explicit ringtone. The broadcast came from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where BBC bosses have been left furious by the incident.

The disruption happened as judge Motsi Mabuse was giving feedback to Delta Goodrem, who had just performed a Quickstep with dancer Kai Widdrington. Lancashire Police are now investigating the stunt, and Jarvis, who is also known as Jarvo69, was livestreaming during the show and hinted at the start of his broadcast that something unexpected would happen.

Also read Police Investigate Daniel Jarvis Sex Noise Prank on Strictly Come Dancing

How the Blackpool Stunt Was Carried Out

Jarvis said he planned the prank with YouTube urban explorer Ally Law, who had previously filmed himself climbing the 518ft tower and gaining entry last year. Jarvis said Law sneaked into the Blackpool Tower Ballroom again on Saturday afternoon, before the Strictly crew began setting up, and hid the mobile phone there.

The plan relied on timing, and Jarvis said the call did not land where he intended. He had wanted the noises to play while judge Craig Revel Horwood was speaking, but due to the live delay he missed Craig and the phone instead sounded while Motsi was talking. Viewers saw Motsi, 45, become distracted by the sounds coming from behind her, pause, turn to look, and joke: 'It's not me.'

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Jarvis also criticised the placement of the device. He said Law did not put the phone near a microphone, so when it went off the noise was barely audible. Jarvis added that Motsi was the one who drew attention to the sound when she stopped speaking and looked toward it.

Jarvis Defends His Motives and Apologises

Jarvis said he targeted Craig Revel Horwood because he believed the judge could be a bit of a bully to the contestants. He said Horwood always appeared moody and that he thought it would be funny to bring him down a peg or two.

Jarvis also said he liked Motsi Mabuse and thought she handled the interruption well, adding that she made a quip that got a laugh. He said he apologised to her if he caused her any embarrassment. Jarvis described the stunt as a bit of fun, saying he simply wanted to make others laugh, and admitted he had done this a few times now.

Host Emma Willis was forced to apologise to viewers during the broadcast, and the BBC promptly called police to the venue. Jarvis told the Mail that he had been in trouble with the law many times before because of his pranks, and that nobody from Lancashire Constabulary had contacted him yet. He said defiantly: 'I'm not bothered to be honest, I don't know what law we've broken.'

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Police Inquiry and Earlier Prank Convictions

Lancashire Police confirmed on Sunday that they were aware of an incident during the filming of Strictly Come Dancing in Blackpool. The force said it had been in contact with the event organisers, that a formal complaint had been made, and that a mobile phone had been seized. Officers are now looking into whether any criminal offences have taken place.

Jarvis is likely to be questioned by Lancashire Police about the stunt. The prankster has a long record of disruptions at high-profile venues, and in 2023 he sent BBC Match of the Day into meltdown by smuggling a phone on set that played the same sex noises live on air.

Jarvis has also invaded sporting arenas including Twickenham, the Oval, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium and Cheltenham Festival. His appearance at Twickenham for England's Six Nations match against Ireland in March 2022 led to a conviction for using a false or borrowed ID to gain entry, which infringed Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. He was sentenced to 15 months behind bars at Kingston Crown Court, and the case was adjourned to May 10 this year for consideration of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

In November last year, Jarvis was banned from attending all national and international football matches for five years after invading the pitch during Ireland's clash with England at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.