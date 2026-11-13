Strictly Come Dancing Replaces Kai Widdrington With Aljaz Skorjanec As Delta Goodrem Continues Tango

Kai Widdrington misses the Strictly Come Dancing episode due to illness. Professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec replaces him to partner with Delta Goodrem for the Argentine Tango this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing production has officially replaced professional dancer Kai Widdrington for this Saturday's live episode due to his sudden illness. Fellow professional Aljaž Škorjanec will step in to partner with singer Delta Goodrem for their scheduled Argentine Tango routine. The announcement was confirmed on Friday night via an official statement shared on the show's Instagram page.

Delta Goodrem, who is forty-two years old, remains in the competition despite the change in her dancing partner. The production team emphasized that the switch was necessary to ensure the health and safety of the original pair. They sent their best wishes to Kai Widdrington, hoping for a speedy recovery before the next broadcast.

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This latest development adds another layer of difficulty to an already challenging season for the singing duo. The news arrives just weeks after the pair was forced to skip Week Four of the competition. Delta Goodrem had suffered a rib injury that required her to rest and sleep upright to manage the pain.

Fans reacted strongly to the announcement on social media platforms, expressing both support and concern. Many viewers praised the resilience shown by the pair during their tumultuous journey on the show. Comments highlighted the emotional toll the injuries have taken on both the celebrity and the professional dancer.

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Head judge Shirley Ballas also weighed in on the situation with a message of encouragement. She posted publicly on the Instagram announcement, sending hugs and well wishes to the ill dancer. The response from the judging panel reflects the collective sentiment of the Strictly family and its audience.

The substitution does not alter the broader structure of the competition for the remaining contestants. Delta Goodrem and Aljaž Škorjanec will perform their routine, and the scores will stand as usual. The show continues its rigorous schedule despite these individual health setbacks for key participants.

Kai Widdrington is currently recovering, and the production team has not specified the exact nature of his illness. They have indicated hope that he might return to health in time for future episodes. The physical demands of the dance floor continue to be a significant factor in the series narrative.

The strict rules of the show mean that the pair will receive a bye through to the next week. This allows them additional time to recover and prepare for their next scheduled performance. The audience will watch with anticipation to see how the new pairing handles the choreography.

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Support from the fanbase remains a key element of the show's atmosphere. Dedicated viewers have been vocal about their desire to see Kai Widdrington return. Many expressed that they need him back for the eventual Blackpool finale if he is fit enough.

The entertainment world continues to watch the situation closely. Updates on Kai Widdrington's recovery status are expected to be shared as they become available. The focus remains on the well-being of the dancers while maintaining the excitement of the live broadcasts.