Strictly Come Dancing judge's bikini snaps after BBC show hosts shake-up

Motsi, a dancer and judge on Strictly Come Dancing, shared a series of stunning bikini snaps on social media after the announcement that Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the BBC show's new hosts.

Strictly Come Dancing judge continued to show off her incredible weight-loss in a slew of stunning bikini snaps on Sunday. The dancer, 45, modelled the tiny two piece following the announcement that Emma Willis , Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the BBC show's new hosts.

Motsi looked sensational in the sparkly silver bikini which boasted a quirky harness inspired top and skimpy bottoms. Showing off her incredible curves she completed the look with a silk black cover up that she left slip down her shoulders. Motsi captioned the post: 'Summer has arrived ... let’s welcome bikini season Woop Woop'. She had previously revealed that instead of turning to weight loss jabs for her new look, she had gone back to basics.

Strictly Come Dancing judge continued to show off her incredible weight-loss in a slew of stunning bikini snaps on Sunday. Motsi credited weight training and eating nuts, fruit and salad as the answer to her jaw-dropping weight loss, as well as menopause sparking her motivation to get fit for 'what’s to come'. She told The Sun: ‘I hate the fact that every podcast or everything I see online about is based on fearmongering.

I’ve never heard anyone say, “Don’t worry, it’s not that bad! ” I even asked Shirley Ballas.

“Will it be OK? ” and she shook her head, saying, “No, it’s going to be a ride! ” Earlier this week, the BBC confirmed Emma, Josh and Johannes as successors to Tess and Claudia in a huge show shake-up. Funnyman Josh relayed his excitement over his role to co-host and fellow comedian Rob Beckett who praised his pal for nabbing the job on the latest episode of their podcast Parenting Hell.

Discussing his co-stars, he branded himself ‘the runt of the litter’ as he said: ‘I’m a weird-looking little guy. I realised I’ve been cast with two of the most striking looking people on television.

’ On his diminutive height, he went on: ‘Jojo is 6’2”, Emma’s the same height as me but she’ll be wearing heels, we’ve already discussed it’s going to be fun for the Halloween special I may be the first person to go as Damon Albarn on Icons Night. ’ Showing off her incredible curves she completed the look with a silk black cover up that she left slip down her shoulders.

Motsi captioned the post: ‘Summer has arrived ... let’s welcome bikini season Woop Woop’. It comes following the announcement that Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the BBC show’s new hosts.

Rob, 40, went on to warn potential trolls that he would be hitting back at critics of his co-host, who he poked fun at for scooping the role despite frequently grumbling over his busy schedule and time away from home after relocating from London to Exeter. Continuing in their dumbfoundedness over his new role, Josh joked that he would not have been in the bookies’ running due to his unlikely casting, while Rob goaded Josh for ‘lying’ during his appearance on Good Morning Britain earlier in the week.

After much speculation over who would step into Tess and Claudia’s shoes, the trio were announced on Tuesday in a tradition-busting decision by bosses to have three hosts after 22 years of having a two-person hosting team. On the podcast, Rob congratulated Josh, to which he said: ‘It’s wild... I suppose it’s one of the biggest shows in modern history, I suppose with I’m A Celebrity, Big Brother. I’m glad it’s out there because I’ve been lying to people.

’ When his pal accused him of acting like a politician on GMB, Josh defiantly stated: ‘I didn’t lie on Good Morning Britain, I evaded questions. ’ The duo spoke about the promo shoot paired with the announcement, which saw Josh look suave in a navy suit while Johannes sported a plunging green ensemble and Emma wore a jumpsuit while they all held glitter balls. Josh said: ‘Lovely Emma and Jojo. This is recorded just after the announcement. I love the photo... We are . My face is disbelieving...





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Strictly Come Dancing Bikini Weight Loss Menopause BBC Emma Willis Josh Widdicombe Johannes Radebe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Promo Shoot Glitter Balls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dani Dyer's Return to Strictly Come DancingDani Dyer, a former contestant on the dance show, is reportedly set to make a comeback after a year-long absence. She fractured her ankle during rehearsals and had to withdraw.

Read more »

Dani Dyer's Return to Strictly Come DancingDani Dyer, a former contestant on the show, is reportedly set to make a comeback after a year-long absence. She fractured her ankle during rehearsals and had to withdraw.

Read more »

Emma Willis to Balance Strictly Come Dancing Hosting with Love Is Blind UKTV presenter Emma Willis is set to join the hosting lineup of Strictly Come Dancing while maintaining her role on Netflix's Love Is Blind UK.

Read more »

What REALLY went on in the BBC executive boardroom when deciding the new hosts of StrictlyKatie Hind, the Mail's Consultant Editor Showbusiness, takes you into the BBC executive boardroom and reveals what conversations took place when it came to deciding the new hosts of Strictly. The new hosts are under pressure to restore the show's reputation after two seasons marred by scandals.

Read more »