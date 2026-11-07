Strictly Come Dancing Jaime Winstone Injury Update Week 7 Performances

Jaime Winstone receives a bye in Strictly Come Dancing Week 7 due to injury. Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe share updates on her recovery.

Jaime Winstone has been granted a mandatory bye in Strictly Come Dancing Week 7 following a medical diagnosis of a torn abdominal muscle. The 41-year-old actress was forced to withdraw from Saturday night broadcast after doctors advised complete rest to facilitate healing. In accordance with BBC One regulations for contestants unable to perform, Winstone and her professional dance partner Carlos Gu advance automatically to the next episode without scoring points. Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe opened the episode by addressing the situation directly. They expressed heartfelt well-wishes for the actress as she continues her recovery process at home.

Jaime Winstone Official Statement and Recovery Timeline

Winstone released a formal statement on Wednesday confirming the severity of her injury and the necessity of her absence. She described feeling absolutely devastated by the inability to dance, citing considerable pain as the primary motivator for following medical advice. The actress emphasized that prioritizing her health was the only logical decision given the risks of continuing to perform. She explicitly thanked fans for their incredible support and expressed hope to return to the dance floor very soon. Her statement also included good luck wishes for the remaining contestants competing on Saturday night. The Strictly Come Dancing production team has confirmed that she will return when medically cleared for physical exertion.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Face Uncertain Future After Anton Du Beke Remarks

Week 7 Opening Acts and Judge Feedback Details

The performances commenced with Will Best and Dianne Buswell taking the floor first for their Week 7 Quickstep. They danced to This Love by Maroon 5, delivering a high-energy routine that earned Motsi Mabuse praise for its showmanship. Craig Revel Horwood noted a slight improvement in their ballroom technique despite observing a bouncy upper body. The duo faced a wardrobe malfunction during the routine as pearls fell off Dianne Buswell's dress. Nevertheless, they secured a solid score of 29 points from the judging panel. Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola followed with a Rumba performance to Yellow by Coldplay. They slowed the pace after topping the leaderboard the previous week with a Charleston. Turner demonstrated significant flexibility with a dramatic leg lift that impressed the judges.

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Judge Evaluations and Scoring for Top Performers

Anton Du Beke declared that the Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola routine was exactly the style of Rumba he enjoys. Shirley Ballas insisted that the actress performed much better than she typically gives credit for. Craig Revel Horwood ultimately agreed with the positive sentiment, describing the routine as absolutely gaw-jus. The consensus was reflected in their final score of 30 points. Fan favorites Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington then performed a Cha Cha to Let's Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez. Goodrem wore a distinctive green frock and captivated the audience with her stage presence. Anton described the performance as spectacular but criticized the need to fix their spins. Motsi noted the energy was strong but required more coordination. Despite the mixed technical feedback, they achieved an impressive 31 points. Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu performed a Foxtrot to Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis. Motsi praised it as their best dance, while Shirley Ballas wanted more fluidity and emotional depth. They finished with a score of 30 points. John Nellis and Katya Jones concluded the segment with a Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk.

Impact on Contestant Safety and Show Schedule

The strict enforcement of medical advice underscores the show's commitment to contestant safety during the rigorous competition. Jaime Winstone had previously survived three dance-offs, demonstrating her resilience before this current injury. The bye rule ensures that her position in the competition remains secure while she undergoes necessary treatment. Host Emma Willis and colleagues maintained a supportive tone throughout the episode to honor her journey. The remaining couples must now perform with heightened awareness to avoid similar injuries. Producers expect Winstone to rejoin the competition next week if her recovery progresses as planned. This situation highlights the physical demands placed on celebrities participating in professional ballroom dancing. The audience response remains overwhelmingly positive toward her effort and transparency about the injury.