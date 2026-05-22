Strictly Come Dancing Hosts Emma Willis, Josh Widdicome, Johannes Radebe Make Their First Appearance

The trio, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements, showcased their dance moves during their first appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show on Friday. They wore outfits that caught the audience's attention.

Strictly Come Dancing 's new hosts Emma Willis , Josh Widdicome and Johannes Radebe made their first appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show on Friday. They were announced as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements on Tuesday and appeared in great spirits as they showcased their dance moves .

Emma, 50, wore a figure-hugging beige waistcoat with matching tailored trousers and chunky trainers. Josh, 43, had on a white button-down shirt and dark trousers accompanied by smart suede shoes. Johannes, 39, stood out in a sheer floral shirt and olive green flares. The fan favorite added height to his frame with Chelsea boots, shades, and a bright red manicure





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Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Josh Widdicome Johnny Treffers Chelsea Flower Show Dance Moves Outfits Novelty Tradition-Busting

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