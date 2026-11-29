TV presenter Graeme Hall becomes the ninth celebrity eliminated from the BBC ballroom competition after losing a dance-off to Dani Dyer, ending his passionate comeback journey.

Television presenter and dog trainer Graeme Hall has become the ninth celebrity to exit the BBC ballroom, marking the conclusion of a deeply personal dance journey. Hall, who is sixty years old, departed the competition following a results show where he and professional partner Lauren Oakley lost a crucial dance-off to Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin. The judges unanimously selected to save the younger couple, ending Hall's nine-week stint in the studio.

Graeme Hall Ends Strictly Journey

Graeme Hall joined the cast with the specific aim of reviving his passion for dance, a hobby he was forced to abandon in two thousand and nineteen due to a stroke. He described his time in the show as the best of good things, expressing immense pride in what he and his partner achieved. Hall praised the behind-the-scenes team, likening them to the submerged part of an iceberg that supports the visible success on screen.

Also read Dani Dyer and Danny Dyer dominate media as Rivals and Strictly hit peak popularity

Speaking after the elimination, Hall emphasized the joyous nature of the experience. He noted that all good things must eventually come to an end, but he remained grateful for the opportunity to return to the floor. His departure concludes a chapter of resilience, as he had previously overcome a heart operation to fully recover from his medical event.

Lauren Oakley Praises Graeme Hall

Professional dancer Lauren Oakley, who partnered with Hall, offered a heartfelt tribute to her celebrity contestant. She highlighted Hall's dedication to learning the intricacies of ballroom and Latin dancing, noting that he brought everything to the training room every single day. Oakley described him as a clever choreographer and an amazing teacher who pushed her to achieve their shared goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oakley specifically praised Hall's character, calling him a lovely and caring human being who prioritizes the feelings of others. She expressed that her favorite aspect of working with him was the joy he brought to the dance floor on Saturday nights. Oakley stated that she would be the happiest professional if Hall felt proud of himself, acknowledging that his ambition drove the partnership forward.

Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin Advance

The dance-off pit Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin against Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley in a high-stakes performance that determined who would stay. Dani and Nikita performed a Quickstep set to Little Talks by Of Monsters And Men. In response, Graeme and Lauren delivered a Paso Doble routine set to Queen's We Will Rock You. The judges ultimately found the energy and precision of Dani and Nikita superior, securing their place in the next round.

Dani Dyer and Nikita Kuzmin continue their journey, avoiding the elimination that claimed the ninth couple. The decision was unanimous among the panel, who saw the combination of the younger pair as the safer bet for the upcoming live shows. This result leaves five couples remaining in the competition as the stakes continue to rise.

Instant Dance Challenge Sparks Controversy

The elimination occurred in the wake of a chaotic Saturday night show featuring the Instant Dance challenge. This segment, which is never rehearsed, requires celebrities to draw a dance style at random and perform it immediately after a frantic trip to the costume department. The unscripted nature of the task led to widespread criticism from viewers, with some describing the broadcast as a car crash and utter chaos.

One viewer branded the segment the final nail in the coffin for the show's quality control. The lack of preparation resulted in visible struggles for several contestants, highlighting the pressure of the unprepared format. The audience reaction suggests a growing fatigue with the unpredictability of this specific twist in the competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lacey Turner Wardrobe Malfunction

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner experienced a notable wardrobe malfunction during her performance with Vito Coppola. While attempting a rumba, Lacey's sequinned dress rode up during a high leg lift, causing her to cover herself as the camera briefly cut to the judges. Vito Coppola, her professional partner, apologized immediately as they left the floor following the mishap.

This incident occurred after Lacey had received her highest marks of the series for a waltz to Snow Patrol's Chasing Cars. The contrast between her earlier success and the subsequent technical difficulties underscored the unpredictable nature of the live broadcasts. Backstage drama also affected Katya Jones, who was left fuming after her partner John Nellis ignored her outfit advice for the Instant Dance.

Reflecting on a Comeback Journey

Graeme Hall's participation was rooted in a desire to reconnect with a passion cut short by health issues. He had originally stopped dancing after suffering a stroke, later discovering a hole in his heart that required surgical intervention. Hall had hoped to impress his ninety-year-old mother, who met his late father on the dancefloor in the nineteen fifties.

The journey provided a platform for Hall to demonstrate that recovery is possible and that passion can be revived at any age. His presence in the studio served as an inspiration to many who face similar physical challenges. The emotional weight of his departure highlights the personal stakes involved in the reality television format.