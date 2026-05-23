Strictly Come Dancing Gets Makeover with New Hosts and Dancers

Strictly Come Dancing is undergoing a major revamp this year with a new trio of hosts and the addition of five new professional dancers. The show is also welcoming back familiar faces.

Strictly Come Dancing is undergoing a major revamp this year with a new trio of hosts and the addition of five new professional dancers . Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe will be taking over the presenting duties, replacing the outgoing Zoe Ball, Claudia Winkleman, and Tess Daly.

The show is also welcoming five new professional dancers to the lineup, with Ukrainian dancer Kateryna Klishyna being a prominent addition. Kateryna, who has previously appeared on America's Dancing With The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance in Ukraine, has been compared to Nadiya Bychkova, who was recently axed from the show. Bosses are reportedly set to sign Kateryna, who has caught the eye of the show's producers with her impressive audition.

The move comes after Nadiya Bychkova, who had been a part of the show for nine years, announced her departure in March. Nadiya expressed gratitude for her time on the show, highlighting the special bond she had with the show's audience and her fellow dancers. The BBC has confirmed Nadiya's departure, praising her contributions to the show and wishing her well for the future.

The show is also set to welcome back familiar faces, including Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Johannes Radebe, Aljaž Škorjanec, Alexis Warr, and Vito Coppola. The lineup will also include Nancy Xu, Katya Jones, Julian Caillon, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Jowita Przystał, Kai Widdrington, and Lauren Oakley. The show's producers have also confirmed that there will be new professional dancers joining the lineup in 2026.

The judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas, are also set to return for another season.





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Strictly Come Dancing Nadiya Bychkova Kateryna Klishyna Professional Dancers New Hosts

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