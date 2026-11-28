Viewers and broadcasters demand a change to Strictly's host lineup, citing low chemistry and a drop in audience numbers. Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre are nominated as the ideal replacement team.

Fans of the British television dance competition Strictly Come Dancing are demanding an immediate change to the program's presenting team. Following the conclusion of the first few episodes of series twenty-four, which began broadcasting in September, a significant portion of the audience has expressed dissatisfaction with the current lineup. Viewers have publicly urged BBC executives to dismiss the current hosts and reinstate Holly Willoughby and Michael McIntyre to restore the show's former popularity and halt the steady decline in viewership numbers.

Fan Support For New Hosting Combination

Public sentiment has shifted heavily toward Willoughby and McIntyre after their engaging appearance together on the comedian's YouTube show, Together, which was uploaded in October. The pair demonstrated a natural, easy-going rapport that contrasted sharply with the perceived tension among the current hosts. During the broadcast, Willoughby challenged McIntyre to wear jeans, a garment the comedian noted he had never worn before. This segment featured McIntyre trying on various items of clothing, including dungarees and jorts, which frequently caused Willoughby to laugh uncontrollably. Social media users praised this dynamic, with one viewer stating that the two should host a dedicated program together because they bounce off each other so effectively. Another supporter argued that both individuals should have been chosen to host Strictly Come Dancing from the outset.

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Broadcasters Call For Accountability

Former contestant and broadcaster Vanessa Feltz has publicly criticized the current presenting trio, consisting of Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe. Feltz, who appeared on the program in twenty-thirteen and departed in week three, stated that she does not believe the show requires three presenters and feels the current group lacks cohesion. She demanded that BBC executives take responsibility for the casting choice and explain the reasoning behind selecting these specific individuals. Feltz noted that it is unusual for no one at the corporation to have publicly claimed responsibility for the decision. She suggested that previous failures in presenting combinations have resulted in a silence from the decision-makers. She emphasized that if the current arrangement has failed, the person who made the selection should be prepared to own that outcome.

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Declining Ratings And Past Success

The call for a new hosting team coincides with a noticeable drop in audience engagement. Approximately one million viewers have abandoned the program since the departure of long-standing hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the end of the previous series. Daly had hosted the program since its launch in twenty-fourteen, while Winkleman joined in twenty-ten. The two announced their joint decision to leave the show last year. Since her departure, Winkleman has hosted a chat show that will not return for a second series due to her discomfort with the format. She also hosts The Traitors, which is scheduled to return on New Year's Day. The current decline in ratings has intensified pressure on the BBC to address the hosting issues promptly.

Defense Of Current Lineup And Style Choices

Despite the criticism, former judge Anton Du Beke has defended the new presenting team. Speaking on Gabby Logan's podcast last week, Du Beke stated that the hosts are doing a great job and settling in well. He described the program as moving forward wonderfully and expressed delight with the progress of the current series. Meanwhile, Willoughby, aged forty-five, has been in the spotlight for her fashion choices. She appeared elegant at Newbury races in a tweedy outfit featuring a checked coat, double-breasted blazer, brown fedora, and black leather gloves. This appearance followed her apology to Alex Jones on her YouTube show for once appearing drunk on BBC's The One Show, which she described as one of the worst things she has ever done. The contrast between the defended current hosts and the praised Willoughby-McIntyre dynamic highlights the ongoing debate within the entertainment sector.