Strictly Come Dancing Fans Criticize Neil Jones For Uncomfortable Waist-Hold With Amy Dowden

Fans express discomfort over Neil Jones placing hands on Amy Dowden's waist during Strictly Come Dancing, amid wider BBC concerns regarding professional conduct on the show.

Fans of the BBC television program Strictly Come Dancing have raised concerns regarding professional conduct after a video clip surfaced showing Neil Jones placing his hands on Amy Dowden's waist during a recent broadcast. The moment occurred on Saturday night as the series reached its halfway point, with ten couples remaining in the competition for the Glitterball trophy. Viewers noticed the physical contact while Amy and Neil were standing at the top of the stairs celebrating a dance performance.

Amy Dowden And Neil Jones Interaction Sparks Debate

Amy Dowden, aged 36, appeared to have an uncomfortable expression on her face before Neil Jones, aged 44, removed his hand from her waist. The pair, who have worked together as colleagues for almost ten years, are not dancing partners on the show nor are they in a romantic relationship. While Amy was seen wiggling her hips and clapping, Neil stood directly behind her with his hands around her waist, a stance that prompted immediate reactions from social media users.

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Social Media Reactions To The Awkward Moment

The clip shared on social media generated numerous comments from viewers who felt the interaction was inappropriate. One commenter described the behavior as slimy and noted that Amy's discomfort was clearly visible to the audience. Another viewer criticized the show for being too handsy, suggesting that the professional dancers require a serious conversation about appropriate boundaries. The Daily Mail has contacted Neil Jones, Amy Dowden, and the BBC for comment regarding the incident.

Neil Jones Personal Life Amidst Professional Scrutiny

The public attention on Neil Jones coincides with recent personal announcements regarding his family life. Jones and his wife, Chyna Mills, who is 27 years old, recently announced that they are expecting their second child. The couple already has a daughter named Havana and shared a video on Instagram to reveal the news. They appeared in matching white outfits in a field, with Jones leaning down to kiss his wife's baby bump before posting a caption with a white love heart.

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The Couple Romance And Proposal Details

Jones and Mills began their relationship after she appeared on the ITV dating show Love Island in 2022. He contacted her through direct messages, and they met in person for the first time at the Reality TV Awards, where they celebrated together. The couple later holidayed in Bali in 2022, where Jones proposed to Mills. Mills later reflected on the proposal year later, posting photos of the moment and noting that he woke her at 5am to hike to the top of rice fields while she was 12 weeks pregnant.

Broader BBC Welfare Measures And Past Controversies

This incident occurs against a backdrop of increased pressure on BBC bosses regarding the show's culture following several controversial events. The Mail on Sunday reported that former contestant Wynne Evans made an inappropriate sexual remark directed at co-star Janette Manrara during the Strictly live tour last year. Additionally, professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima left the show in 2024 following allegations of behavior toward their dance partners.

Official BBC Responses And Welfare Changes

The BBC apologized to actress Amanda Abbington regarding Giovanni Pernice's behavior during the 2023 series, upholding her complaints of verbal bullying and harassment. In response to these issues, the BBC announced new welfare measures in July 2024. These changes include the introduction of chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, the addition of two new welfare producers, and the provision of additional training for professional dancers, production teams, and crew members to ensure a safer working environment.