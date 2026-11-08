Strictly Come Dancing Elimination: Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu Exit After Dance-Off

House Of The Dragon star Bethany Antonia and partner Nancy Xu are eliminated as the sixth couple from Strictly Come Dancing after Shirley Ballas casts her deciding vote in a split judges' decision.

House Of The Dragon actress Bethany Antonia and professional dancer Nancy Xu have been eliminated from the competition, marking the sixth exit from the current series of Strictly Come Dancing. The removal occurred following a tense dance-off during Sunday's results show, which was broadcast on the television network BBC One. This elimination concludes the journey for the couple who had formed one of the notable same-sex partnerships of this season.

Dance-Off Results and Judges Split

Antonia and Xu faced elimination after landing in the bottom two alongside Love Island star Cach Mercer and his professional partner Maddie Ingoldsby. The stakes were high because the couple had narrowly survived the previous week's historic three-couple dance-off, which involved Lawrence Robb and Emmerdale's Jowita Przystał as well as Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu. Robb and Przystał were subsequently removed after all four judges voted to eliminate them, while Winstone and Gu received a bye due to an abdominal muscle injury sustained during rehearsals.

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During the live dance-off, Antonia and Xu performed a Foxtrot set to Leona Lewis's Bleeding Love. Their competitors, Mercer and Ingoldsby, presented a Waltz choreographed to That Ain't You by Mulaa Joans. The performance from the former pair earned Antonia thirty points in the prior judging round, but the dance-off results required a decisive verdict from the panel of experts.

Shirley Ballas Casts Deciding Vote

The four regular judges were divided in their opinions regarding which couple should remain in the contest. Judge Anton Du Beke voted to save the Love Island contestant Cach Mercer and his partner Maddie Ingoldsby. Meanwhile, judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse cast their votes in favor of retaining Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu in the competition. This split decision meant the final authority rested with head judge Shirley Ballas.

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Shirley Ballas exercised her casting vote to save Cach Mercer and Maddie Ingoldsby, which resulted in the elimination of Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu. The decision was revealed during a nail-biting segment of the results show, leaving the actress and her partner as the sixth couples to depart the ballroom. The outcome highlighted the tight competition levels among the remaining contestants this season.

Emotional Farewell and Partnership Tribute

Bethany Antonia, who portrays Lady Baela Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series House Of The Dragon, expressed deep emotion following the announcement. Fighting back tears, the twenty-eight-year-old actress stated that she had experienced the most amazing time on the show. She emphasized the significance of performing the routine on the night they were eliminated, noting that it meant everything to her to represent their partnership publicly.

Antonia described working with Nancy Xu as a dream come true, thanking the professional dancer for revealing a side of her personality she never thought she would see. Xu responded by praising Antonia's growth in strength and confidence throughout the season. Xu noted that the actress took all criticism on board without showing fear and encouraged viewers not to doubt their capabilities, stating that many girls watched them with pride.

Current Leaderboard and Upcoming Events

While Antonia and Xu have departed, the competition continues with intensifying pressure on the remaining couples. Former Love Island star Dani Dyer and her partner Nikita Kuzmin currently lead the leaderboard with thirty-six points for their American Smooth performance. Judge Motsi Mabuse awarded the couple a perfect ten for their routine. Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita followed in second place with thirty-three points.

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Australian singer Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington rounded out the top three with thirty-one points. The results show also commemorated Remembrance Sunday with a poignant group routine choreographed by Lizzie Gough. Set to Peter Gabriel's arrangement of Heroes, the performance was inspired by the Monument to the Women of the Second World War and depicted British soldiers leaving for war.

Schedule for Next Eliminations and Blackpool

The remaining contestants are scheduled to return to the BBC ballroom on November 14 at 8pm. This broadcast will mark the next stage of the competition as the number of couples dwindles. The schedule intensifies further with the much-anticipated annual trip to Blackpool.

The group will perform at Blackpool's iconic Tower Ballroom on November 21. This event is a traditional highlight of the Strictly Come Dancing calendar, where couples face a new set of judges and a different atmosphere. The elimination of Bethany Antonia and Nancy Xu sets the stage for a critical phase in the tournament as the finalists prepare for the famous seaside venue.