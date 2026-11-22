Jaime Winstone is the eighth star out of Strictly Come Dancing as Blackpool filming continues. An investigation launches after a mobile phone disruption during the live show.

Actress Jaime Winstone exited the BBC dance competition on Sunday, marking the eighth elimination of the series. The 41-year-old performer and her professional partner, Carlos Gu, failed to avoid the bottom of the leaderboard despite their Samba routine.

Elimination Details and Judges Decisions

Judge Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, and Anton Du Beke unanimously voted to keep the Australian popstar Delta Goodrem, aged 42, and Olympic skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker safe. They also spared EastEnders actress Lacey Turner, 38, and Love Island winner Dani Dyer, 25, from the chopping block. The remaining seven couples will now focus on their routines for the upcoming final, which is scheduled for less than one month from the current date. Filming remains active at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, where the drama continues to unfold. The show's producer confirmed that the tension is mounting as the teams prepare for the live semi-finals.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing With Highest Score After Hospitalization

Mobile Phone Disruption Sparks Police Inquiry

During the broadcast, an unauthorized audio incident caused significant disruption to the live feed. A mobile phone in the audience emitted explicit noises while judge Motsi Mabuse was providing feedback to contestants Kai Widdrington and Delta Goodrem. The actress appeared visibly distracted by the sound coming from behind her, prompting her to pause and state clearly that the noise was not coming from her. This moment interrupted the flow of the show and caused immediate concern for the production team. Presenter Emma Willis issued an on-air apology before the judges' leaderboard was revealed. She expressed regret for any audio disruptions and any offense caused to the viewing public.

BBC and Lancashire Police Launch Formal Investigation

The British Broadcasting Corporation and Lancashire police have opened a joint investigation into the source of the audio disturbance. A BBC spokesperson confirmed that they are looking into how the device was brought into the venue and used during the live transmission. A formal complaint was submitted to the police, leading to the seizure of a mobile phone from the scene. Lancashire police stated they are examining whether any criminal offenses occurred during the filming. The incident has drawn comparisons to a previous event involving Daniel Jarvis, who claimed responsibility for a similar audio breach on Match of the Day. That earlier incident involved explicit audio interrupting host Gary Lineker, leading to a public apology on air.

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Contestants Advance to the Blackpool Ballroom

The remaining participants are now focused on their performance under the lights of the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. The group includes Olympic champion skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker, who is pursuing a childhood dream of dancing on the ballroom floor. She joins content creator John Nellis, who is known for his digital presence, and dog trainer Graeme Hall. Also still competing is actress Bethany Antonia, recognized for her role in House of the Dragon, and Dame Sarah Storey, Britain's most successful Paralympian. Melanie Walters, known for her role in Gavin & Stacey, also continues her journey. Each contestant brings a unique background to the competition, ranging from television acting to professional sports and reality television. Their routines will determine who advances to the next stage of the tournament. The pressure is high as they aim to secure a spot in the final. The show continues to draw massive audiences across the United Kingdom. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next elimination and the subsequent performances.

Future Steps and Broadcast Schedule

An edited version of the episode, with the disruptive audio removed, will be made available on BBC iPlayer. This ensures that viewers can watch the show without encountering the inappropriate content. The production team has assured the public that strict security measures are being reviewed to prevent future incidents. The remaining couples will undergo rigorous training to perfect their dances for the upcoming episodes. The stakes are higher than ever as the field narrows down. Viewers will soon see which stars have the best chemistry with their partners. The journey through the ballroom is intense, requiring both skill and endurance. The final weeks will test the limits of every remaining contestant. The anticipation for the grand finale is building rapidly. The competition remains tight, with every point counting towards the ultimate prize. The show continues to be a cultural highlight of the BBC schedule.