Strictly Come Dancing: Dianne Buswell and Will Best Score 29 Amid Pearl Wardrobe Mishap

Dianne Buswell and Will Best endured a dramatic wardrobe malfunction during their Strictly Come Dancing quickstep. The couple scored 29 points despite loose beads covering the dance floor.

Viewers watching Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night were startled when a shower of pearls appeared to erupt from Dianne Buswell's gown during her opening routine. The professional dancer and her partner Will Best powered through their quickstep to Maroon 5's This Love, leaving the pair to perform their final steps over a carpet of loose beads. The incident sparked immediate concern among the audience, with many fearing the dancer had suffered a physical injury on stage.

Wardrobe Malfunction Triggers Judge Concern

Dianne Buswell, aged 37, and Will Best, 41, received a score of 29 points from the judges despite the dramatic wardrobe mishap. Presenter and judge Josh Widdicombe drew attention to the incident when the couple returned to the judging panel. He remarked that Buswell had essentially danced on ball bearings during the second half of the routine. Widdicombe urged the pair to leave the dangerous floor immediately after receiving their scores.

Also read Danny Dyer Dancing With Nikita Kuzmin During Dani Dyer Strictly Come Dancing Visit

The judges expressed visible relief as they reviewed the performance. Best and Buswell looked visibly relieved as they took in the judges' comments. Johannes Radebe pointed out that the pearls were still scattered across the dance floor, telling Buswell she had left her pearls behind. The incident occurred during a pivotal moment in the choreography, adding an element of unpredictability to the broadcast.

Fan Reactions and Social Media Outcry

Viewers watching at home reacted quickly to the unexpected moment on social media. One viewer wrote that the timing of the pearls flying off made them think someone's tooth had come out. Another fan stated that their heart was in their mouth, fearing a nasty accident. A third viewer asked if Dianne's dress had just exploded everywhere, highlighting the shock caused by the sudden release of beads.

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The wardrobe malfunction added tension to an already demanding week for Will Best. The presenter has been juggling Strictly rehearsals with his presenting duties on Big Brother. Best is also adjusting to life as a new father, having welcomed his first child with his partner Tobi Rose last month. The couple named their son Sonny, marking a significant personal milestone for the 41-year-old TV host.

Dani Dyer Tops Leaderboard With Hollywood Routine

Meanwhile, Dani Dyer topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday with her performance. Dyer and her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin wowed fans with their American Smooth routine. Dancing to It Had to Be You by Harry Connick, Jr, the pair made a grand entrance. Dyer slid down the banister and onto the dance floor before launching into a slick routine that oozed old-school Hollywood glamour.

Fans at home praised the performance, with some declaring that the entrance alone deserved ten points. Shirley Ballas gave a solo standing ovation, telling the TV star she should be proud of her achievements. Motsi Mabuse described the routine as classy, beautiful, and smile-inducing. The judges awarded Dani and Nikita an amazing 36 points, including her first ten of the series.

Season Contenders Prepare for Future Challenges

The series features a diverse cast of celebrities ready for the ballroom floor. Lacey Turner, 38, is known for playing Stacey Slater on BBC's EastEnders. She expressed excitement and terror at joining the show after seeing friends compete. Delta Goodrem, 41, is a renowned actress and musician. She noted she has never performed on a ballroom floor despite her career on various stages.

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Cach Mercer, 25, won Love Island 2025 and is a popular TikTok influencer. Mercer stated that dancing is a huge passion and expressed excitement to learn the Foxtrot. Dame Sarah Storey, 48, is Britain's most successful Paralympian. She described embarking on a new challenge as exciting after stepping down as an athlete. Bethany Antonia, 28, plays Lady Baela Targaryen in House of the Dragon. She grew up watching the show and is eager to learn a new skill.