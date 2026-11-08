Strictly Come Dancing Controversy Amy Dowden Neil Jones Awkward Waist Hold Moment

Fans express discomfort over Neil Jones holding Amy Dowden's waist during Strictly Come Dancing, amidst ongoing BBC welfare reforms.

Amy Dowden appeared visibly uncomfortable as professional dancer Neil Jones placed his hands around her waist during a celebratory moment on Saturday night's broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing. The incident occurred at the halfway point of the series, leaving ten couples remaining in the race for the Glitterball trophy and drawing immediate scrutiny from viewers online.

Public Reaction to On-Stage Physical Contact

Neil Jones, who has served as a professional dancer on the BBC hit show since 2016, stood directly behind Amy Dowden, who is 36 years old, while clapping and celebrating their recent dance routine. Observers noted that Jones held his hands on Dowden's waist in a manner that several social media users described as inappropriate and awkward. The clip circulated widely on platforms like X and TikTok, prompting a wave of critical commentary regarding the physical boundaries maintained on the popular dance competition.

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Decade-Long Professional Relationship Under Scrutiny

Dowden and Jones are colleagues who have worked together for nearly ten years on the programme, though they have never been paired as dance partners. Despite their long-standing professional history, the interaction sparked debates about whether the show's format encourages excessive physical contact. One viewer commented that the moment was slimy, while others argued that the entire production needs a serious conversation about how dancers interact with one another off-camera and during group segments.

National Welfare Reforms Following Past Scandals

This controversy emerges against a backdrop of intense pressure on BBC bosses to maintain high ethical standards within the entertainment division. The corporation announced new welfare measures in July 2024 following a series of scandals involving former professionals. These reforms include mandatory chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, the addition of two new welfare producers, and enhanced training for the production team and crew to prevent harassment.

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Previous Allegations Against Giovanni Pernice and Wynne Evans

The strict new guidelines were introduced after previous controversies tarnished the show's reputation. In 2023, the BBC upheld complaints from actress Amanda Abbington regarding verbal bullying and harassment by Giovanni Pernice, leading to his departure in 2024. Additionally, professional dancer Graziano Di Prima also left the series that year. Earlier the previous year, Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans faced backlash for making an inappropriate sexual reference to co-star Janette Manrara during the Strictly live tour.

Personal News for Neil Jones Amid Controversy

The timing of the viral clip coincides with personal celebrations for Jones, who recently announced that he and his wife, Love Island star Chyna Mills, are expecting their second child. The couple, who have a two-year-old daughter named Havana, shared an announcement video on Monday showing them embracing in a field. Their relationship began after meeting at the Reality TV Awards in 2022, following an initial connection on the dating show Love Island. Jones proposed to Mills during a holiday in Bali while she was 12 weeks pregnant, a moment she later recalled on social media.