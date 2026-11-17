Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts return for the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special. The festive episode features professional partners and the returning judging panel for a 75-minute show.

Legendary broadcaster Angela Rippon and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts have been confirmed as the first two celebrities to return to the ballroom for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special. This announcement marks a significant moment for the long-running dance competition as it prepares for its annual festive episode, bringing together past contestants for a night of holiday entertainment.

Rippon Marks 50 Years Since Historic Dance

Angela Rippon will partner with professional dancer Neil Jones for the special performance. Her return to the studio is particularly notable as it coincides with a major milestone in her broadcasting career. The appearance will mark exactly 50 years since she first danced with the comedy duo Morecambe and Wise during their 1976 BBC Christmas show. Rippon expressed immense joy at returning to the franchise, describing her initial experience on the show in 2023 as unforgettable. She teased a potential tribute to her historic 1976 performance, noting that she and Jones might incorporate a festive nod to Morecambe and Wise into their routine. During her 2023 run, Rippon was paired with Kai Widdrington and impressed viewers with her high leg kicks and stage presence.

Also read Will Best and Dianne Buswell Eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing

Roberts Returns After Finalist Stint in 2018

Ashley Roberts brings her high-energy performance style back to the show, this time partnering with professional dancer Julian Caillon. Roberts was a finalist in the 2018 series and previously reprised her role in last year's alumni group dance, where she performed a Jive that scored 40 points. She described her excitement to return, stating she was beyond thrilled to shake her tail feather on the dance floor again. Roberts acknowledged that her legs are already sore from the anticipation and preparation, emphasizing that she is ready to have fun and bring the sparkle of the Christmas spirit to the studio. Her return adds a layer of competitiveness and proven skill to the festive lineup.

Advertisement

Production Team and Judging Panel Details

The 75-minute special is set to be hosted by the established presenting trio of Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. They will be supported by the familiar judging panel consisting of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke. This configuration ensures continuity for fans who have followed the main series, providing a consistent standard of critique and entertainment. The BBC has indicated that four additional celebrity names will be confirmed in due course. These further announcements are scheduled to be unveiled on the accompanying talk show Strictly: It Takes Two, building anticipation for the rest of the cast.

Competition Context and Recent Results

The festive episode follows the previous year's success, which was won by Scarlett Moffatt. Moffatt secured the victory with a perfect score for her Cha Cha Cha performance. The previous lineup also included EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey, Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, Westlife singer Brian McFadden, former All Saints star Melanie Blatt, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé. Meanwhile, the current main series of Strictly Come Dancing continues to air. EastEnders star Lacey Turner remains a strong contender alongside other current competitors. The active cast includes Jaime Winstone, Delta Goodrem, Dani Dyer, Cach Mercer, Graeme Hall, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis, keeping audience engagement high as the Christmas special approaches.