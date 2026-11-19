Strictly Come Dancing stars arrive in Blackpool for the annual special. Jaime Winstone celebrates with partner Carlos Gu at Garlands after surviving a dance-off.

Actress Jaime Winstone and professional dancer Carlos Gu showcased their resilience and joy as they prepared for the upcoming Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Special this weekend. The pair recently survived a tense dance-off on Saturday night, securing their spot in the competition despite narrowly finishing in the bottom two alongside Will Best and Dianne Buswell.

Jaime Winstone Celebrates Survival at Garlands

Jaime Winstone, 41, and Carlos Gu, 33, did not let the stress of the recent results show dampen their spirits as they headed to Garlands, a popular drag bar in Blackpool. The actress had missed the previous week of filming due to an injury but returned to the dancefloor just in time to face the judges. Instead of focusing on the danger zone, Jaime embraced the festive atmosphere of the seaside town with her partner.

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The duo led the charge of celebrity arrivals in Blackpool, arriving in high spirits to film promotional footage ahead of their live performance at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Jaime wore a furry beige coat and huge gold hoop earrings, sharing jokes with Carlos, who dressed in a sparkly blazer. Inside Garlands, Jaime donned an embellished purple cap and danced along to the music, eventually grabbing a microphone to perform tracks alongside a glamorous drag artist.

Rival Stars Return After Health Scare

Other Strictly Come Dancing stars were also present in Blackpool, including singer Delta Goodrem and her dance partner Kai Widdrington. The Australian singer and dancer looked pleased to be reunited, with Kai giving a thumbs up after being hospitalized last week due to a mystery illness. They posed for selfies with other contestants as the group descended on the town ahead of the big show.

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Additional couples including Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley, Tabby Stoecker and Mark Karmalita, and Cach Mercer, Lacey Turner, and Katya Jones arrived with luggage in tow. Host Josh Widdicombe was also seen in Blackpool ahead of his first time presenting the Blackpool special, while Vito Coppola maintained a serious expression after addressing criticism regarding his same-sex performance with Carlos during the Sunday results show.

Competitors Train Ahead of Tower Ballroom Show

On Thursday morning, the cast began another day of training and filming in Blackpool. Dani Dyer was seen clutching a morning snack while Maddie Ingoldsby fueled up with an iced coffee before rehearsing. Jaime appeared somewhat downcast in the morning light, contrasting with her previous night's festivities at Garlands, as she prepared for the high stakes of the live broadcast.

The pressure comes after Will Best, 41, became the seventh celebrity to leave the show on Sunday night. Best and Dianne Buswell were sent packing after landing in the bottom two with Jaime and Carlos. The judges voted three to one to save Winstone and Gu, with head judge Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Craig Revel Horwood voting to keep the couple in the competition. Anton Du Beke cast the single vote to save Best and Buswell, who performed their Paso Doble to Smalltown Boy by Bronski Beat.

Upcoming Samba Performance and Next Steps

Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu are set to perform a Samba on Saturday night at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom. This performance marks their fourth dance in the competition and is critical for their continued survival. The couple has formed a close bond during their time on the show, and their ability to recover from the injury and the dance-off has been noted by fans and judges alike. The Blackpool special continues to draw significant attention as the competition narrows down to the remaining couples.