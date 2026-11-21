Host Emma Willis apologizes after a prankster plays explicit noises during the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special, disrupting Motsi Mabuse's feedback.

Host Emma Willis issued a formal apology to viewers following a significant broadcast disruption during the live Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special on Saturday. The incident occurred when an individual in the audience played explicit sexual noises, prompting the BBC to contact police officers stationed at the venue to address the disturbance.

The Audio Disruption Incident

The audible prank took place while judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her verbal feedback to singer Delta Goodrem. Goodrem had just completed a Quickstep performance set to Eternal and Bebe Winans' track 'I Wanna Be The Only One,' partnered with professional dancer Kai Widdrington.

Also read Kai Widdrington Hospitalized with Severe Illness Before Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool Special

Mabuse, aged 45, became visibly distracted by the sounds emanating from the crowd behind her. She paused her critique, turned her head to identify the source of the noise, and explicitly stated, 'It's not me,' before resuming her comments. The disruption lasted only a few seconds but was clearly audible to the home audience.

Host and BBC Response

Upon returning to the studio after the commercial break, Emma Willis, aged 50, addressed the audience directly to clarify the situation. She apologized for the audio disruption and any offense caused to viewers who heard the explicit sounds during the broadcast. A BBC spokesman confirmed to the Daily Mail that the network is actively investigating how the prankster accessed the venue and played the noise.

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The broadcaster also confirmed that the offending audio segment will be edited out of the program when it becomes available for streaming on BBC iPlayer. The decision ensures that future viewers will not encounter the disruption, maintaining the integrity of the broadcast for on-demand audiences.

Performance Scores and Leaderboard

Despite the technical and audience disturbance, Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington received an impressive score of 36 points from the judges. This result represented their highest score of the season to date and highlighted their strong performance in the Quickstep routine. Kai had recently reunited with Goodrem after being forced to miss the previous week's show due to illness.

The Saturday night results also revealed a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard. Tabby Stoecker with partner Mark Karmalita, John Nellis with Katya Jones, and Cach Mercer with Maddie Ingoldsby all received 39 points. Conversely, Graeme Hall and Jaime Winstone found themselves at the bottom of the standings with joint-low scores of 32 points.

Kai Widdrington's Health Battle

Kai Widdrington, aged 31, opened up about the severe illness that previously threatened his participation in the competition. He described suffering from a 'really bad bug' during flu season, which caused him to lose his appetite and become severely depleted. The professional dancer admitted that the illness was so intense it left him unable to stand and required medical attention.

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Even while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance, Widdrington insisted to Goodrem over the phone that he would return to training the following day. However, he acknowledged that his stubbornness was misplaced and that he needed a medical check-in. He credited the rigorous cardio training for the Quickstep with restoring his fitness, stating they are now 'as fit as we've ever been.'

Public Reaction and Next Steps

Viewers reacted with a mix of amusement and disbelief on social media platform X. Many users commented on the absurdity of the situation, with some noting that explicit noises were not part of their expectations for the Blackpool special. Others found the reactions of Goodrem and Mabuse during the incident to be highly entertaining.

The public voting results for this week's performances are scheduled to be announced on Sunday. The announcement will determine which couples remain in the competition and which pairings will be eliminated from the Blackpool special rounds.