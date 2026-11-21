Host Emma Willis and the BBC issued an apology after a prankster played explicit audio during a live Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool special, disrupting judge Motsi Mabuse.

Strictly Come Dancing host Emma Willis has publicly apologized to viewers after a prankster in the Blackpool audience played explicit sexual noises during the live broadcast on Saturday night. The bizarre disruption occurred while judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her feedback to celebrity contestant Delta Goodrem, causing a visible pause in the judging process. The BBC confirmed that police were called to the venue to address the incident on site.

The Audio Disruption Incident

The awkward moment took place during Delta Goodrem and her professional partner Kai Widdrington's Quickstep performance to I Wanna Be The Only One by Eternal and Bebe Winans. As Motsi Mabuse began her critique, she was distracted by the loud, explicit audio coming from behind her. She paused mid-sentence, turned around to identify the source, and remarked It is not me before continuing her assessment. The incident happened within the first ten minutes of the show, setting an unexpected tone for the Blackpool special.

Also read Kai Widdrington Returns to Strictly Come Dancing With Highest Score After Hospitalization

Official Response and Investigation

Emma Willis, age 50, addressed the controversy directly at the conclusion of the live episode. She stated that the production team sincerely apologized for any audio disruption and any offense caused to the viewing public. A BBC spokesperson confirmed that they are actively investigating how the prank was executed. The network also announced that the explicit audio clip would be edited out of the program when it is streamed on BBC iPlayer to ensure a family-friendly viewing experience for home audiences.

Public and Social Media Reaction

Viewers reacted with disbelief and humor across social media platform X. One user noted that hearing explicit noises was not on their bingo card for the year. Another commenter highlighted the irony of the situation for first-year hosts, while others found the surprised expressions of Delta Goodrem and Motsi Mabuse particularly amusing. The incident quickly became a trending topic, with many viewers recalling the judges' confused facial expressions.

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Competition Scores and Leaderboard Standings

Despite the chaotic opening, the dancing continued with impressive results. Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington received a score of 36 points, marking their highest score of the season so far. The night concluded with a three-way tie for the top spot. Cach Mercer, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis all received 39 points. In contrast, Graeme Hall and Jaime Winstone placed joint bottom with 32 points each.

Delta Goodrem and Kai Widdrington's Journey

Kai Widdrington's return to the dance floor was particularly significant as he had missed the previous week's show due to a severe illness. The professional dancer, age 31, described suffering from a bad bug that left him hospitalized and unable to eat or stand. He had initially feared he would have to withdraw from the competition, with Aljaz Skorjanec stepping in as a replacement. However, Kai refused to give up, insisting he would return even while in the ambulance. He later stated that the intense cardio training for the Quickstep has left him and Delta in peak physical condition.

Other Performances and Critiques

Motsi Mabuse praised John Nellis and Katya Jones for a magical Viennese Waltz to Hallelujah by k.d. lang. Lacey Turner and Vito Coppola earned a respectable 35 points for their Paso Doble. Meanwhile, Graeme Hall and Lauren Oakley received criticism from judge Craig for lacking dynamism in their routine. Jaime Winstone and Carlos Gu also failed to impress the panel, earning the same low score as the bottom-placed couple. The Blackpool special showcased a mix of high drama, technical skill, and unexpected comedic moments that kept viewers engaged throughout the broadcast.