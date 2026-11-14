Strictly Come Dancing Aljaz Steps in for Kai Widdrington Week 8

Aljaz Skorjanec replaces the ill Kai Widdrington on Strictly Come Dancing Week 8. Jaime Winstone returns after injury while Graeme and Lauren struggle with mistakes.

The hosts of Strictly Come Dancing, led by Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe, and Johannes Radebe, publicly thanked professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec for his last-minute substitution during the Week 8 broadcast on Saturday night. The abrupt change occurred after it was confirmed on Friday that contestant Kai Widdrington would be unable to perform his scheduled Argentine Tango with partner Delta Goodrem due to a sudden illness.

Aljaz Substitutes for Ill Kai Widdrington

Aljaz Skorjanec, 36, stepped into the void left by the 31-year-old Widdrington just hours before the live show commenced, ensuring that the evening's schedule proceeded without further delay. The production team addressed the situation directly to the home audience, with Willis explaining the circumstances while Radebe took to the microphone to send personal well-wishes to the absent competitor while simultaneously expressing gratitude for Skorjanec's rapid response to the emergency staffing need.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Replaces Kai Widdrington With Aljaz Skorjanec As Delta Goodrem Continues Tango

Delta Goodrem, the 42-year-old singer known for her roles in Neighbours and her extensive music career, proceeded with the routine alongside her temporary partner. The official statement posted to the Strictly Come Dancing Instagram page confirmed that Skorjanec would take the floor for the dance, assuring viewers that the production team was sending their love to Widdrington and hoping for a swift recovery from his ailment.

Jamie Winstone Returns After Injury

Actress Jaime Winstone received a warm reception upon her return to the ballroom alongside her professional partner Carlos Gu, marking her first appearance since withdrawing from the previous week's show. Winstone, who has successfully survived three dance-offs so far in the competition, had been forced to pull out due to a torn abdominal muscle suffered during a training session, a setback that kept her off the stage for one full episode.

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Willis offered Winstone a ginormous welcome back, while Widdicombe remarked that the cast missed her presence significantly and that she felt like she belonged back in the competition. The actress expressed her joy at being able to return to the dance floor, noting that it was great to be back and re-engage with the remaining contestants and judges for the remainder of the series.

Judges Criticize Graeme and Lauren Mistakes

The Week 8 episode kicked off with Graeme Swann and his partner Lauren taking on a Quickstep set to Happy Days by Pratt & McClain, a performance aimed at helping the dog expert move higher up the leaderboard. Despite giving his all to the routine, Swann made several noticeable errors during the dance, which were promptly identified and addressed by the panel of judges who were quick to critique the technical flaws.

Head judge Craig Revel Horwood expressed disappointment with the performance, stating it was a crying shame that the pair went completely wrong twice during their set. Fellow judge Motsi Mabuse echoed this sentiment, noting that she wished they had not made those specific mistakes, although she did acknowledge that they had done a good job overall despite the technical difficulties.

Scoring and Future Competition Outlook

The cumulative effect of the errors meant that Graeme and Lauren ultimately scored 27 points in total for their opening performance of the evening. This score leaves them in a precarious position as they navigate the remainder of the competition, adding pressure to their subsequent dances as they aim to secure their place in the show.

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Meanwhile, the substitute pairing of Aljaz and Delta proceeded with their Argentine Tango, a dance style that requires precision and close connection. The incident serves as a reminder of the physical demands placed on the contestants, particularly given that Widdrington and Goodrem had previously skipped Week Four after Goodrem was ordered to rest due to an injured rib.