Strictly Come Dancing 2026: Lacey Turner Revealed as First Contestant

Strictly Come Dancing have announced Lacey Turner as their first 2026 contestant. The EastEnders star, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September. The news was officially revealed on Wednesday on Instagram, which is early for the BBC show but producers have teased more stars will be announced over the summer.

Strictly Come Dancing have announced Lacey Turner as their first 2026 contestant. The EastEnders star, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September.

The news was officially revealed on Wednesday on Instagram, which is early for the BBC show but producers have teased more stars will be announced over the summer. In a video shared to Instagram, Lacey admitted she is 'terrified' to be taking part in the BBC show, which will return to screens in September, and can't wait to 'learn a new skill'.

She said: 'Hello it's Lacey Turner I can't quite believe that I'm actually saying this but I want to let you in on a little secret.

'This September I will be taking my little toes onto the dancefloor to do Strictly Come Dancing. 'I can't believe it. I'm so excited and terrified at the same time but I've had so many friends do Strictly and I thought it was about time that I plunked up the courage and made my way onto that dance floor.

'So, there you go the secret is out, see you there in September. ' Strictly Come Dancing have announced actress Lacey Turner, 38, as their first 2026 contestant The EastEnders star is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her spare time to train for the competition Lacey also shared an official statement with Strictly adding: 'I am so excited to be making my way to the dance floor this year to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing!

'I am a huge fan and can't quite believe I will be taking part and not watching at home this year! I look forward to meeting everyone and learning a new skill!

' Back in 2017, Lacey revealed she had turned down an offer from Strictly and admitted she didn't 'have the guts' to do it. She said at the time: 'I have been asked to go on Strictly but I'm rubbish at dancing and I don't really have the guts.

'I think it's a great show to do, though, as you learn a new skill. ' The new series will return in September with a number of huge changes as part of the competitions re-vamp. Emma Willis, 50, Johannes Radebe, 39 and Josh Widdicombe, 43, are taking taking over the dance programme following hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quitting. The popular duo fronted Strictly together since 2014 and speculation was rife as to who would land the coveted roles.

It comes as Janette Manrara confirmed her exit from Strictly Come Dancing and spin-off It Takes Two as she revealed the BBC show has 'changed hugely'. The TV star, who was a professional dancer on the BBC series from 2013 to 2020, has hosted the spin-off show It Takes Two alongside Fleur East since 2021.

Janette has revealed she is facing a 'huge shift in her career' as 'reality starts to hit' that she won't be returning to Strictly after starring on the BBC show for 14 years.

Strictly is set to undergo a huge revamp ahead of its return in September, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts In a video shared to Instagram, Lacey admitted she is 'terrified' to be taking part in the BBC show, which will return to screens in September, and can't wait to 'learn a new skill' Read More Strictly's Janette Manrara confirms exit from It Takes Two and says BBC show has 'changed hugely' Speaking in a candid new YouTube video, the presenter said: 'Strictly Come Dancing has changed hugely and I am no longer a part of It Takes Two or the main show.

'I'll still be involved in other ways. But, that just means that I'm free to pursue and do many other projects that I've always wanted to do and never really thought about doing.

'Strictly is all I've known for the past 14 years so it is a bit like





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Read more »