These three desserts and snacks can be made ahead of time, making holiday hosting a little less stressful and a lot more fun.

75-Day Walking Challenge and get Joy Bauer’s weekly meal plan My favorite moment on Thanksgiving comes after the dinner plates are cleared, and somebody asks, “Should we put on coffee?

” That’s my cue to bring out dessert. All of these treats can be made ahead , and according to my family, you’ll want to try all three! Peel back the paper liner and you’ve got a perfectly portioned cheesecake all to yourself, graham cracker crust and all. I blend light cream cheese with part-skim ricotta for a silky, creamy filling with a hint of fresh lemon.

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Baking them in a muffin tin makes them easy to prep ahead and pass around. Then comes the fun part: set out a toppings bar and let everyone dress their own. Think: whipped cream, fresh berries, mini chocolate chips, a sprinkling of crushed grahams ... or even chopped nuts. And if pumpkin is a must at your table, my pumpkin cheesecake deserves a spot, too.

In my house, two kinds of cheesecake is very easy sell! Fair warning: This stuff is hard to stop snacking on. Rice Chex get a glossy coat of melted chocolate and peanut butter , then crunchy pistachios and crushed candy canes add a festive flair and amazing flavor. I stir some of the pistachios and candy into the mix and scatter the rest on top while the chocolate’s still soft.

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Once it sets in the fridge, break it into clusters. I save a few big ones for quality control, obviously! Serve it on Thanksgiving, then make another batch for holiday movie nights or spoon it into jars to give as gifts. You know that extra-good piece of granola with a toasted nut and a bit of dried fruit stuck to it?

I wanted a whole cookie like that. Rolled oats pressed thin give these crisp edges, and buttery pecans and sweet-tart cranberries are tucked into every bite. Almond butter holds it all together, and a touch of maple syrup adds toasty sweetness. My dad and I like ours crispy … but if you prefer a softer middle, just press them a little thicker and pull them from the oven a few minutes early. Heather Martin / Nathan Congleton / TODAY