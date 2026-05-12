Strength Training May Be the Most Effective Form of Exercise for Older Adults

A study published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open found that women with greater muscle strength had a 33 per cent lower risk of death within eight years, regardless of how physically active they otherwise were. The study also found that any amount of resistance training reduced the risk of dying from heart disease by 19 per cent and cancer by 14 per cent, with the biggest reduction in risk of dying from any cause coming at around 60 minutes of weight training a week.

A growing body of research suggests that lifting a dumbbell – strength training – may be the most effective form of exercise for living a longer, healthier life .

A major study followed more than 5,000 women aged 63 to 99 for eight years and found those with greater muscle strength had a 33 per cent lower risk of death within that time frame, regardless of how physically active they otherwise were. Even women not getting the recommended 150 minutes a week of aerobic exercise lived longer if they were stronger from weight training





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Strength Training Muscle Strength Longer Life Healthier Life Aerobic Exercise Weight Training Cardiovascular Health Cancer Risk Type 2 Diabetes Risk Falls Prevention Myokines Brain Health Muscle Mass Body Composition Insulin Sensitivity Functional Capacity Relaxation Of Blood Vessels Blood Pressure Inflammation Blood Sugar Handling Memory And Learning Growth Of New Brain Cells Independent Living Frailty Prevention Fall Prevention Twice-Weekly Strength Training Simple Exercises Bodyweight Exercises Household Objects Tins Water Bottles

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