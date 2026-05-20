Streeting to Parliament: Ex-Health Sec on Departure, Starmer Triumphs in PMQs

Wes Streeting resigned from the cabinet but failed to provide a compelling explanation, while Sir Keir Starmer showcased his political skills and humor during PMQs.

Wes Streeting and his young devotees had plonked themselves at the far end of the chamber, an area normally occupied by non-entities. In their centre, looking a little plumper and more important than the rest, sat Wes.

Our would-be PM had come to make his big resignation speech. A nation watched agog, eager to learn why this suntanned princeling quit a newish government and plunged it into such decline. What dirt would he disclose on the Starmerites? On what mighty point of principle had he broken his spear and retreated to his pavilion in displeasure?

We were not told. As leadership stump speeches go, it was fair enough. As an explanation of casus belli, indeed as an act of political drama, it was a middler. Neither bad nor good.

Not even a curate’s boiled egg. He spoke it fluently enough. But ‘it’ was merely 19 minutes of platitudes and formulaic cadences. There was no killer phrase.

No scorching denunciation of explicit failure. Maybe the only casus belli all along was Wes’s impatient ambition





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Wes Streeting Parliament Ex-Health Sec Departure Sir Keir Starmer Triumphs Pmqs Politics Cabinet Formulaic Cadences Impatient Ambition

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