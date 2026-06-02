Street Takeovers Drop Across LA County, But Deputies Say the Trend Isn't Going Away

Despite a 58% drop in street takeovers in Compton, officials warn that the trend is far from over and can lead to a wave of violent crimes.

Tuesday, June 2, 2026 5:44AMVideo from a chaotic street takeover in Compton appears to show a person being struck by a car as the driver did donuts in the middle of an intersection.

The street takeover happened late Sunday night at the intersection of Alameda Street and Greenleaf Boulevard. Despite video showing hundreds of people gathered at the dangerous event, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said no arrests were made, and it received no reports of injuries. Officials say the fallout from chaotic street takeovers often spawns a dangerous wave of violent crimes. Eyewitness News recently did a ride-along in Compton with a special operations team targeting street takeovers.

Street takeovers drop across LA County, but deputies say the dangerous trend isn't going away High-speed donuts, near-collisions and crowds blocking intersections have become a familiar scene. ABC7 got an inside look at the team targeting street takeovers. They can lose control, hit people, hit businesses, said David Murray, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy who is part of the special operations team.

Anything from vandalism, assaults, shootings, a lot of these street takeover events involve stolen vehicles, said Captain Victor Puebla, who leads the sheriff's department's Compton Station. According to the sheriff's department, Compton Station deputies have logged 113 street takeovers in the past six months, a 58% drop from the same period last year, when they responded to well over 200. Across all areas served by the department, takeovers are down 56%, according to the L.A. County Chief Executive Office





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