Street Flooding in North Houston Strands Vehicles, Prompts ATV Riders

Heavy rainfall caused street flooding in north Houston, stranding vehicles and keeping tow truck operators busy. Some residents used ATVs to ride through floodwaters, while others helped stranded motorists.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 3:31AMHeavy rainfall on Monday afternoon led to street flooding across parts of north Houston , stranding several vehicles and keeping tow truck operators busy as water covered roadways near the North Freeway feeder road and West Mount Houston Road.

The flooded intersection became a gathering point for commuters, tow truck drivers, cyclists, and residents navigating the high water as storms moved through the area.

"I just lost my vehicle," Simeon Cooper said. "Now I have to work 10 times harder to replace my vehicle for my family. It sucks. It's a bummer.

" As some motorists dealt with the aftermath of stalled vehicles, others found a different use for the flooded streets. A group of ATV riders took advantage of the standing water, riding through flooded areas after deciding to skip work for the day.

"We were supposed to work today," Quan Irvin said. "I saw the water. I made a call. He made a call.

He made a call. Bring the toys out.

" As conditions improved later in the day and water levels began to recede, some residents stepped in to help stranded motorists. Trucks could be seen pulling vehicles through flooded areas while tow operators remained on standby.

"I was trying to help him out," said Kevin Turcios, who assisted a driver whose vehicle became stuck in the water. Mauricio Prado with Moe Towing and Recovery said the flooding created a steady stream of calls throughout the afternoon. Prado said even larger vehicles can struggle in flooded conditions.

"Even with this truck being an 8,000-pound vehicle, it gets moved when we gotta tow people through the water," he said. "So these small cars - Toyotas, Camrys, Corollas - they get moved real easily. " While Prado said Monday's flooding did not appear to cause widespread dangerous conditions, he urged drivers to avoid entering flooded roadways. "For business, it's good," Prado said of responding to stranded vehicles.

"But we really don't want to have to go in there. A car can catch on fire real quick.

" Authorities routinely remind drivers to follow the safety message: "Turn around, don't drown" when encountering flooded roads.





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Street Flooding Stranded Vehicles Tow Trucks ATV Riders Houston

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