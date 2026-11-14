Street Fighter Reboot Fails to Match Resident Evil Success

The new Street Fighter movie directed by Kitao Sakurai struggles critically and commercially, failing to replicate the success of the Resident Evil franchise despite both being Capcom adaptations.

The newly released Street Fighter reboot has failed to capture the cultural or financial momentum generated by recent video game adaptations, specifically the Resident Evil franchise. This latest film attempt represents the third major effort to launch a cinematic franchise based on the long-running fighting game series published by the Japanese developer Capcom. While the Resident Evil series recently broke box-office records and achieved the highest-ever Rotten Tomatoes score for a video game adaptation, industry observers suggest the new Street Fighter film will struggle to spawn a viable franchise.

Historical Context of Adaptations

The current Street Fighter film arrives more than two decades after the 1994 Street Fighter adaptation which starred Jean-Claude Van Damme. That earlier iteration earned $99 million worldwide against a reported budget of $35 million, making it a more profitable venture at least theatrically than the new reboot. The template for this latest Street Fighter entry was likely set by the 2021 Mortal Kombat reboot.

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The Mortal Kombat revamp of the classic fighting game franchise served as a precedent, as it was previously adapted into a movie in the mid-1990s. The 2021 version was released day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters, generating more than $80 million worldwide against a reported budget of $55 million. A sequel titled Mortal Kombat II made around $130 million against a reported budget of $80 million earlier this year.

Previous Critical and Commercial Flops

The new Street Fighter film arrives more than 15 years after the critical and commercial flop Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. That previous release occurred around the same time as the similarly Americanized Dragon Ball Evolution movie, setting a pattern of unsuccessful adaptations for the genre. The current film is directed by Kitao Sakurai, who faces the challenge of distinguishing the project from its predecessors.

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Box Office Performance Analysis

Industry analysis indicates that the new Street Fighter reboot struggled to match the success of Resident Evil both critically and commercially. The discrepancy in performance highlights the difficulties in adapting complex fighting game mechanics into a narrative format that appeals to a broad audience. Stakeholders in the film industry note that while Capcom has seen success with other media properties, the Street Fighter brand has not yet found a consistent winning formula in cinema.

Future of the Cinematic Franchise

The failure of the new Street Fighter film to achieve commercial viability raises questions about the future of video game adaptations from Capcom. While Resident Evil continues to dominate the genre, the Street Fighter franchise remains in need of a successful entry to justify further investment. The comparison to the Mortal Kombat series suggests that a hybrid release strategy or a strong sequel might be necessary to establish a lasting presence in the market.