Street Fighter Projected to Exit Domestic Top 10 Box Office Chart

Street Fighter is projected to drop out of the domestic Top 10 entirely after a steep second-week decline. Crowded new releases and a reported $82 million budget leave its break-even path in doubt.

Street Fighter is projected to fall out of the domestic Top 10 box office chart for the weekend, according to Deadline as of Saturday morning. The live-action video game adaptation, directed and co-written by Kitao Sakurai, debuted on October 16, 2026, and is the third live-action movie to adapt the Street Fighter franchise. Its fall comes after a sharp drop in its second weekend and a reduced theater footprint in its third.

The film stars Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. Its cast also includes Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent, David Dastmalchian, and Jason Momoa, who is also listed as a producer. The movie earned the best domestic opening weekend in the franchise's history before its performance weakened quickly.

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Street Fighter Box Office Decline and Chart Exit

Street Fighter fell 72.1% in its second weekend, and the studio removed it from 750 theaters in its third weekend. The movie spent its first three weekends at No. 1, No. 4, and No. 5 on the domestic chart. A wave of new releases has now pushed it beyond the Top 5 for the first time and out of the Top 10 entirely.

Godzilla Minus Zero is leading the weekend chart at No. 1 with a projected $32 million. The Cat in the Hat is in second place at No. 2, and Angel Studios' historical drama Drummer Boy is at No. 3. The KJ Apa-led Jimmy Stewart biopic Jimmy is projected to earn $2.2 million, which places it among the films that have beaten Street Fighter this weekend.

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Street Fighter is not the only holdover losing ground. The Blumhouse Atomic Monster horror movie Other Mommy dropped out during its fifth weekend, the Zach Cregger horror movie Resident Evil during its eighth, and the Brad Pitt survival movie Heart of the Beast during its seventh. Street Fighter is notable because it is the youngest major release to leave the chart, while the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, which opened the same weekend, remains in the Top 5 at No. 4.

Break-Even Challenge and Critical Reception

Street Fighter has not yet turned a profit in theaters, and its reported budget of $82 million suggests it would need to earn $205 million to break even. Its cumulative global gross was less than $95 million ahead of its fourth weekend. The film is also continuing to slow down as its run proceeds, which makes that target harder to reach.

Critics have given Street Fighter a score of 41% on Rotten Tomatoes. Verified audience members have rated it higher, at 78%, but that gap has not translated into strong word of mouth, according to ScreenRant's box office coverage. The reviews have been a weak point for the film during its theatrical run.

Upcoming Competition Could Further Limit Theaters

Street Fighter faces more competition soon from films targeting a similar audience. How to Rob a Bank opens on November 13, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping arrives on November 20, and the holiday action-comedy Violent Night 2 is set for December 4. Each of these releases is expected to take more screens away from the video game adaptation.

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Those upcoming openings could make it harder for Street Fighter to stay in theaters long enough to recover its costs. With a reported $82 million budget and a $205 million break-even estimate, the film's remaining theatrical window will be closely watched by industry observers in the weeks ahead.