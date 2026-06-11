Street Fighter Movie Script Rewrite: Two Years of Work, Challenges, and Confidence

Takayuki Nakayama, an advisor on the upcoming Street Fighter movie, revealed that the first draft he received was 'pretty rough' and likely matched fans' worst expectations. He spent two years helping rewrite the script alongside the full production team.

s script needed two years of rewrites. Takayuki Nakayama shared what went wrong with the first draft of the upcoming adaptation. Nakayama revealed the first draft he received was "pretty rough.

" He described it as likely matching fans' worst expectations for the adaptation. The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, is set to release on October 16, 2026. Nakayama served as more than just an advisor on the project. He actively participated in reworking the screenplay alongside the full production team over a two-year period.

"To be honest, the first script I received was pretty rough," Nakayama admitted. He added that it was "probably exactly the way people are imagining it would be.

" The team then dedicated significant time to overhauling the material into its current form. "We spent about two years turning it into what it is now," he said. Nakayama also praised the director and the highly motivated cast attached to the project. He expressed full confidence in the final product after watching it himself.

Nakayama further acknowledged that adapting a beloved gaming property into a screenplay presents unique challenges. He noted that every fan carries personal feelings about the Street Fighter series. The director and production team worked to identify what makes the franchise resonate with audiences.

"The director and the whole team really took the time to break down what makes Street Fighter tick," he explained. He emphasized that the people making the film are Street Fighter fans themselves. Nakayama urged fans to "rest easy" about the adaptation's faithfulness to the source material. The Street Fighter movie features a star-studded cast including wrestler Cody Rhodes, comedian Eric Andre, and rapper 50 Cent.

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