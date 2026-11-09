Street Fighter Movie Plummets as Box Office Drops 89% in Fourth Weekend

The 2026 Street Fighter film faces severe box office disappointment, dropping to #11 domestically with only $2.1 million earned as it loses over 1000 theaters amid fierce competition.

The 2026 Street Fighter cinematic adaptation is experiencing a dramatic decline in theatrical presence and revenue during its fourth domestic weekend. The film has been removed from 1065 theaters, exacerbating a sharp drop in box office receipts that pushed the movie out of the Top 10 charts. This rapid contraction highlights the struggling performance of the action title, which faced a difficult start and continues to lose ground to competing releases.

Significant Theater Removals Continue

The 2026 Street Fighter film initiated its domestic wide release on October 16 across an impressive 3575 theaters. However, the theatrical footprint has shrunk drastically since that launch date. By the second weekend, the film had already been pulled from 750 locations. The current removal of 1065 theaters represents the most significant single-weekend reduction in its run, signaling poor exhibitor confidence in the title's longevity.

Also read Street Fighter Projected to Exit Domestic Top 10 Box Office Chart

This aggressive reduction in availability correlates directly with the film's financial underperformance. The action adaptation earned a domestic opening weekend gross of $30.7 million, a figure that fell short of industry expectations for a project with a reported production budget of $82 million. The disparity between the initial investment and early returns has likely accelerated the decision by cinema chains to reduce the number of showings.

Box Office Revenue Declines Sharply

During the fourth weekend, specifically for the period of November 6-8, Street Fighter generated only $2.1 million at the domestic box office. This substantial revenue drop caused the film to tumble to the #11 position on the national chart. The title failed to maintain its presence within the elite group of highest-grossing movies for the weekend, marking a clear failure to sustain audience interest over its initial promotional push.

Advertisement

The financial trajectory is concerning given the production costs involved. To break even on an $82 million budget, Street Fighter needs to achieve a total global box office gross between $164 million and $205 million. At the time of the latest reporting, the film had accumulated a global total of $99.1 million. The current pace of ticket sales and theater closures makes reaching that breakeven threshold increasingly difficult.

Fierce Competition from Godzilla Minus Zero

A major factor contributing to the decline of Street Fighter is the overwhelming success of competing releases in the same market window. The live-action sci-fi sequel Godzilla Minus Zero dominated the domestic box office with a record-breaking $31.6 million debut. This performance established it as the highest-grossing foreign-language film debut in domestic box office history, drawing audiences away from other options.

The presence of Godzilla Minus Zero and other new theatrical arrivals directly displaced Street Fighter from the Top 10. The competitive landscape left little room for the video game adaptation to recover or stabilize its earnings. The stark contrast in opening numbers between the two films underscores the intense pressure faced by Street Fighter in securing viewer attention.

Critical Reception and Cast Details

Reception from critics has been largely negative, further hindering the film's performance. The action-packed release holds a low 42% critics score based on 146 reviews. In a review for ScreenRant, Brandon Zachary awarded the movie a 7 out of 10 score, noting that Street Fighter prioritizes style over substance throughout its 119-minute runtime. This critical consensus suggests that the visual flair has not translated into broad audience approval.

Advertisement

The film features a high-profile ensemble cast including Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Cody Rhodes as Guile, and Jason Momoa as Blanka. David Dastmalchian portrays the antagonist M. Bison, who serves as the primary target for the protagonists' efforts in the tournament storyline. The movie is directed by Kitao Sakurai with a screenplay by T.J. Fixman, Dalan Musson, and Gary Dauberman, and is produced by Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Mary Parent, Stefan Makhoul, and Takayuki Nakayuki. The PG-13 rated drama has failed to capitalize on the star power and franchise recognition associated with the names listed.