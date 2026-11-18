The new Street Fighter reboot starring Noah Centineo underperforms significantly compared to the Resident Evil success, grossing only one-fourth of its rival's worldwide earnings despite a higher budget.

Video game adaptations achieved mixed financial results this year, with some titles delivering massive box-office success while others fell short of expectations. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Resident Evil delivered massive box-office success, establishing a high benchmark for genre films. Two other films, however, failed to meet audience and studio projections, highlighting the volatile nature of the market.

Street Fighter Underperforms Compared to Resident Evil

The most recent underperformer is the Street Fighter reboot, a film designed to revive the long-running Capcom video game series. This project was developed similarly to the Zach Cregger-directed Resident Evil reboot, which generated more than $410 million worldwide. In stark contrast, the Street Fighter movie has grossed one-fourth of that amount. Despite carrying a larger production price tag than its horror counterpart, the action film failed to attract a comparable global audience.

Also read One-man homeless camp outside NYC’s City Hall moves yards away as resident taunts Mamdani

Mortal Kombat II Struggles with Release Strategy

Earlier in the year, Mortal Kombat II served as the first notable underperformer among game adaptations. The sequel to the quietly successful 2021 reboot grossed more than $80 million worldwide. This performance was hindered by the controversial Project Popcorn release strategy. Every film released under this strategy was released day-and-date on HBO Max and in theaters. This simultaneous availability greatly impacted its performance by reducing theatrical exclusivity.

Advertisement

Cast History and Direction Challenges

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the Street Fighter movie features an ensemble cast led by Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji. Both actors have had poor luck with big-screen franchises in recent years. Centineo appeared in Black Adam, while Koji played Storm Shadow in the G.I. Joe spin-off Snake Eyes. Their previous involvement in these projects suggests a challenging path for the Street Fighter property to gain momentum with general moviegoers.

Comparative Market Performance Analysis

The financial disparity between the two major game adaptations is significant. While Resident Evil capitalized on the horror genre's dedicated fanbase and strong theatrical runs, Street Fighter struggled to find its footing. The failure of Street Fighter to match the earnings of its peers indicates that brand recognition alone is insufficient without a compelling distribution strategy and strong audience reception.