Street Fighter Movie Craters After 72 Percent Drop, Exits Top 10 Box Office Chart

The 2026 Street Fighter live-action film exits the domestic Top 10 box office rankings after a sharp second-week drop, raising concerns about its profitability against strong new competition.

The live-action adaptation of the iconic video game franchise Street Fighter has officially exited the domestic Top 10 box office chart following a devastating weekend. The film, directed by Kitao Sakurai, suffered a massive 72.1 percent drop in its third weekend, signaling a steep decline in audience interest. This performance marks the end of its brief run in the upper echelons of the domestic rankings, which previously included a No. 1 debut.

The movie originally opened on October 16 with the best domestic opening weekend in the franchise's history. However, the initial momentum failed to sustain itself as the film spent its second and third weekends at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively. An influx of new theatrical releases has now displaced the video game adaptation from the Top 10 entirely, ending its competitive presence in the current market cycle.

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The project that pushed Street Fighter out of the chart is Godzilla Minus Zero, which secured the No. 1 spot this weekend with a projected $32 million gross. Other significant new releases contributing to the film's removal include The Cat in the Hat at No. 2 and Angel Studios historical drama Drummer Boy at No. 3. These titles have effectively crowded out older holdovers from the top tier of box office performance.

The competitive landscape has squeezed out several other major titles alongside Street Fighter. Blumhouse Atomic Monster horror movie Other Mommy was removed during its fifth weekend, while Zach Cregger Resident Evil exited during its eighth weekend. Additionally, the Brad Pitt survival movie Heart of the Beast left the chart during its seventh weekend, highlighting a general trend of rapid turnover in current theatrical releases.

Despite the film's departure from the Top 10, the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, which debuted on the same weekend, remains resilient in the Top 5 at No. 4. Street Fighter is notably the youngest major release to depart the chart, a stark contrast to the longevity demonstrated by the documentary. This disparity underscores the challenges faced by new action releases in retaining theatrical foot traffic over multiple weekends.

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Street Fighter is the third live-action movie to adapt the video game franchise of the same name. The production features a diverse and high-profile cast that includes Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li. The ensemble also features appearances from wrestling and entertainment figures such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent, David Dastmalchian, and Jason Momoa.

Producers on the project include Cale Boyter, Jason Momoa, Mary Parent, Stefan Makhoul, and Takayuki Nakayama. The movie has a runtime of 119 minutes and carries a PG-13 rating, positioning it as an action drama within the broader genre of video game adaptations. Despite the star power involved, the film has struggled to maintain theatrical momentum after its initial debut phase.

Early financial indicators for Street Fighter suggest significant challenges in achieving profitability. The movie has a substantial reported budget of $82 million, which likely means it needs to earn $205 million in total to break even. As of Saturday morning projections, the cumulative global gross was less than $95 million ahead of its fourth weekend, falling short of the threshold required for financial success.

Critical reception has not supported the film commercial aspirations, with critics giving it a disappointing score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. While verified audience members have given it a superior 78 percent, this positive audience score does not appear to be translating into strong word-of-mouth promotion necessary to sustain box office longevity. The disparity between critic and audience scores highlights a potential disconnect in the film ability to attract repeat viewership.

The film cratered in week two with a 72.1 percent drop and was removed from 750 theaters in week three. This reduction in screen count further limits its potential to recover lost revenue in the coming weeks. The rapid contraction of its theatrical footprint suggests that distributors are reallocating screens to newer titles with stronger opening performances.

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Street Fighter faces an increasingly difficult path forward as it confronts tough competition from major upcoming movies targeting similar demographics. These include the buzzy crime movie How to Rob a Bank, releasing on November 13, and the young adult dystopian adaptation The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, scheduled for November 20.

Further adding to the competitive pressure is the holiday action-comedy Violent Night 2, which is set to release on December 4. All of these upcoming titles are expected to push the video game movie out of more theaters. This makes it less likely that Street Fighter could achieve the revenue targets necessary to break even from its substantial production costs.

The combination of steep drops in attendance and a saturated market of new releases creates a challenging environment for the film continued theatrical run. While the initial opening weekend generated hype, the subsequent performance indicates a limited window for audience engagement. The exit from the Top 10 reflects a harsh reality for many high-budget adaptations in the current cinematic landscape.

Industry observers note that the gap between the film potential and actual performance is widening with each passing weekend. The inability to hold onto theatrical screens against stronger new releases suggests that the film will likely see a rapid decline in subsequent weeks. This trajectory mirrors the fate of other recent high-profile video game adaptations that failed to sustain initial buzz.

The final box office numbers for Street Fighter will likely fall significantly short of the $205 million break-even point. With global earnings remaining below $95 million, the film faces a substantial financial loss for its stakeholders. The decision to remove it from the Top 10 chart serves as a definitive marker of its commercial underperformance.

As the theatrical window closes for Street Fighter, attention will shift to the upcoming slate of films vying for audience attention. The release of How to Rob a Bank and The Hunger Games sequel will further dominate the remaining weeks of the year. The film will join a growing list of video game adaptations that struggled to translate their source material popularity into sustained box office success.