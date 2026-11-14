Street Fighter Box Office Collapse Deepens as Film Drops to 814 Theaters Amid $100M Success

The Street Fighter movie hits $100 million globally but suffers steep theatrical declines. This report analyzes the box office performance and sequel viability for the 2026 adaptation.

The 2026 live-action adaptation of Street Fighter has suffered a severe contraction in theatrical reach as it enters its fifth weekend of release. The film has dropped from fifth place to eleventh on the domestic box office chart, marking a significant decline in audience engagement. This steep fall follows a devastating 72.1% drop in ticket sales during its sophomore weekend, signaling poor word-of-mouth momentum despite a strong initial launch.

Paramount Pictures has aggressively reduced the film's footprint, removing Street Fighter from 946 screens in a single week. The movie now screens in just 814 theaters across North America, a substantial reduction from the 1,065 screens it occupied during its fourth week. This rapid withdrawal reflects the studio's reaction to low attendance figures and the film's inability to maintain its early box office traction.

Also read Marvel Studios Superhero Movie Leads Box Office with $340-$369 Million Tracking

In total, the movie has been pulled from 2,761 screens during its first month in cinemas. This sharp contrast in theatrical performance is highlighted by the documentary You Can See Everything, which currently plays in 1,845 theaters and continues to expand its reach. While the action film shrinks its footprint, the documentary is approaching the top ten list for non-concert films, further emphasizing Street Fighter's declining market presence.

Despite the collapsing theatrical numbers, Street Fighter has achieved two major financial milestones this weekend. The film officially became the highest-grossing installment in the Street Fighter franchise, surpassing the original 1994 movie which earned 99.4 million dollars globally. This achievement marks a significant victory for the property, proving its enduring appeal among fans even if broader audience interest has waned.

Advertisement

Additionally, the movie crossed the 100 million dollar global benchmark on Friday, reaching a cumulative total of 100.2 million dollars. This makes it the 47th film of 2026 to pass this threshold, outperforming titles such as The Mummy, which earned 90.5 million dollars. The film also outgrossed Send Help, which brought in 89.3 million dollars, solidifying its status as a moderate commercial success on a global scale.

However, this revenue is far from sufficient to ensure profitability given the movie's reported production budget of 82 million dollars. Theatrical exhibitors typically retain half of ticket sales, and marketing expenditures are excluded from production budgets. Consequently, analysts estimate the break-even point for Street Fighter could reach as high as 205 million dollars. The current total falls significantly short of this required figure, indicating a substantial financial deficit.

While Paramount Pictures, as the distributor, is only responsible for distribution costs and may see a return, the overall financial performance is unlikely to justify a sequel at the same budget level. The film was produced by Legendary Pictures and Capcom, with Cale Boyter, Mary Parent, Stefan Makhoul, and Takayuki Nakayama serving as producers. The financial reality poses a major hurdle for future franchise entries, even though the movie concludes with hints of a continuation.

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters alongside a star-studded ensemble cast. The supporting lineup includes Andrew Koji, Callina Liang, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, David Dastmalchian, Orville Peck, Don Lee, 50 Cent, and Jason Momoa. Writers Kitao Sakurai, T.J. Fixman, Dalan Musson, and Gary Dauberman crafted the screenplay for the PG-13 action drama, which has a runtime of 119 minutes.

Advertisement

The film now shifts focus to video on demand, streaming platforms, and physical media to recover losses. Audience reception has been moderately positive, with a 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes from viewers. This stands in contrast to critics, who awarded it a 42% approval rating, highlighting a divide between fan and critical opinion.

While this positive audience sentiment may drive aftermarket value, it remains uncertain if digital sales can compensate for the significant deficit incurred during the theatrical run. The strong viewer scores suggest a dedicated fanbase that might support future releases, but the initial box office collapse suggests that scaling back production costs will be necessary for any potential sequel.