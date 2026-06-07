Street Fighter Masters: Juri One-Shot Announced for August 2026

Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon team up for Street Fighter Masters: Juri, a one-shot comic in Udon Studios' August 2026 solicitations. The story spotlights Juri Han's violent history, her connection to Shadaloo, the Feng Shui Engine, and the looming return of M. Bison and the mystery of NeoJuri. The comic is priced at $4.99 and scheduled for release on August 26, 2026.

Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon give Street Fighter Masters: Juri a one-shot in Udon Studios ' August 2026 Full Solicits and Solicitations Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon team for Street Fighter Masters: Juri, a one-shot featured in Udon’s August 2026 solicits.

Adam Warren spotlights Juri Han’s violent history, from Shadaloo tragedy to the Feng Shui Engine that fuels her power. Street Fighter Masters: Juri pits the fan-favorite fighter against the looming return of M. Bison and the mystery of NeoJuri. Adam Warren adds a new chapter to Juri’s Udon comics legacy, following appearances in Game Gals, Cammy, and more.video game franchise known for her chaotic personality, flashy kicks, and cybernetic left eye. Once a prodigy Taekwondo practitioner nicknamed the"Beautiful Genius.

" At fifteen, her life changed when her lawyer father was being targeted by Shadaloo agents. They killed her parents and severely damaged her left eye. Rescued and experimented on by Shadaloo's weapons division S.I. N., she received the Feng Shui Engine, a ki-amplifying device, implanted in her eye socket, which helped her rearrange furniture to a professional level.

I'm sorry, know, I mean, it granted her superhuman speed, power, and energy manipulation, but it also amplified her vengeful and sadistic tendencies. She first appeared in theStreet Fighter Shadaloo Special, Street Fighter Masters: Game Gals, Street Fighter vs. DarkstalkersThe bad girl of Street Fighter, Korean kickboxer Juri Han, gets her own one-shot special! The spectre of M.Bison rises from the grave to torment Juri once more! Plus, who or what is NeoJuri?

$4.99 8/26/2026"Please date me with marriage in mind!

" Who is this mysterious girl that shocked the ex-couple with such a confession? While Yume was sick, a girl approached Mizuto at school. She resembled Yume from last year right down to the black-rimmed glasses and twin pigtails and she dropped a bombshell on Mizuto… What could it mean!? The intensely-sweet and tantalizing romantic comedy about the bickering couple continues in this third volume!

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet.

Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon give Street Fighter Masters: Juri a one-shot in Udon Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits and SolicitationsThis Land Is Old And Dark in Invader's August 2026 Solicits This Land Is Old And Dark #1 by Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia in Invaders' August 2026 solicits, with Jacques Du Lac exiled beyond to horrorHarper Alley's August 2026 Full Solicits launched with Teen Titans Go!

Doodles and the graphic novel Instant Noodles And Beyond by Robin HaKPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 7th of June 2026 KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround. Adam Warren and Matthew Weldon give Street Fighter Masters: Juri a one-shot in Udon Studios' August 2026 Full Solicits and SolicitationsGreen Lantern Corps #17 hits stores Wednesday!

When Effigy turns a sun into a black hole, can the Corps save two worlds from freezing? This Land Is Old And Dark in Invader's August 2026 Solicits This Land Is Old And Dark #1 by Ryan Crowe and Abel Garcia in Invaders' August 2026 solicits, with Jacques Du Lac exiled beyond to horrorCaptain Marvel: Dark Past #3 hits stores Wednesday! Carol teams with Spider-Woman for an arms deal stakeout with surprising family connections.

Harper Alley's August 2026 Full Solicits launched with Teen Titans Go! Doodles and the graphic novel Instant Noodles And Beyond by Robin Ha





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