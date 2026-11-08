Street Fighter Movie Pulled From 1700 Theaters After Poor Box Office Returns

The new Street Fighter film struggles at the box office, grossing barely enough to cover its $82 million budget, while Resident Evil surpassed $400 million.

Paramount Pictures has officially removed the new Street Fighter movie from 1,700 theaters in its latest push to limit losses following a disappointing commercial performance. The studio made this reduction after the film, directed by Zach Cregger, dropped from 2,825 screens in its third week to just 1,760 locations nationwide. This dramatic contraction signals a rapid decline in theatrical demand for the highly anticipated video game adaptation.

The 82 million dollar production budget for the Street Fighter reboot appears impossible to recoup through traditional box office revenues alone. With the film currently holding a worldwide gross of approximately 93 million dollars, it has failed to generate the necessary surplus to cover marketing costs and distribution fees. Industry analysts suggest that the financial trajectory points toward a significant loss for the studio.

Also read Resident Evil Movie Defies Gamers With Massive Box Office Success

In stark contrast, the recent Resident Evil reboot has redefined the potential for video game films by securing a massive 400 million dollar global haul. That success highlights the severe disparity in audience reception between the two major franchise revivals. The Street Fighter project now finds itself trailing behind even Mortal Kombat II, which grossed 130 million dollars against a similar 80 million dollar budget.

Critical reception has further compounded the commercial struggles for the Street Fighter film. The movie currently holds a 41 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, reflecting a lukewarm response from reviewers. Critics have noted that while the film shows affection for its source material, its incoherent storytelling and juvenile humor lead to a disappointing regression in the genre.

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The narrative of the film follows Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji, who lead an eclectic ensemble cast in this new iteration. Both actors bring experience from major franchise filmmaking, with Centineo known for Netflix's To All the Boys series and Koji having appeared in the DC Extended Universe with Jason Momoa. Despite this casting strength, the film has struggled to connect with mainstream audiences on a global scale.

The history of video game adaptations offers a mixed landscape of successes and failures. The original Resident Evil franchise, headlined by Milla Jovovich, spawned a six-movie series that grossed more than 1.6 billion dollars worldwide. That legacy of consistent box office performance makes the current underperformance of the Street Fighter adaptation even more notable for industry observers.

Financial experts note that the Street Fighter entry has grossed roughly the same amount as DC's Clayface movie, which operated on a reported 44 million dollar budget. This comparison underscores the inefficiency of the investment given the high production costs. The declining returns suggest there is little chance of the movie breaking even through theatrical releases alone.

The underperformance of this title raises serious questions about the viability of future adaptations from major gaming intellectual properties. Studios may now reconsider their approach to similar properties, prioritizing tonal consistency and execution over brand recognition. The disparity in earnings between Street Fighter and Resident Evil suggests that specific creative choices play a critical role in market success.

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As the film prepares for its transition to home entertainment, the focus will shift to the pay-per-view and digital markets. Paramount will need to rely on this secondary revenue stream to mitigate some of the theatrical losses. The success of the PVOD release will determine whether a sequel is financially viable or if the franchise remains dormant.

The rapid removal of the Street Fighter film from thousands of screens serves as a cautionary tale for the entertainment industry. It demonstrates that even major studio backing cannot guarantee success in an increasingly competitive sector. The contrast with the Resident Evil reboot emphasizes the need for sharper storytelling and broader appeal in modern video game adaptations.