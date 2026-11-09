Street Fighter Box Office Drops to Eleventh Place in Fourth Weekend

Street Fighter's box office slid to eleventh place in its fourth weekend, earning $2.15 million domestically with a $1,221 per-theater average.

Street Fighter, the video game adaptation released in 2026 by Legendary Pictures and Paramount Pictures, is facing a sharp box office decline that has pushed the martial arts film to eleventh place domestically in its fourth weekend. As of November 8, 2026, the film had grossed $57.4 million domestically and $41.7 million internationally.

The film opened to $31 million from 3,575 theaters and topped the domestic box office at the start of its run. Its earnings have fallen steadily since then, with each later weekend bringing larger losses in theater count and ticket revenue.

Also read Street Fighter Projected to Exit Domestic Top 10 Box Office Chart

Opening Weekend Success Gives Way to a Steep Second-Weekend Drop

Street Fighter opened to $31 million from 3,575 theaters, topping the domestic box office in its debut. The film then fell to fourth place in its second weekend, earning $8.6 million, a 72.1% drop from the opening.

That steep second-weekend decline set the pattern for the rest of the run. The film did not regain its opening momentum in the weekends that followed, and its audience reach kept narrowing as the weeks passed.

Advertisement

Weekly Theater Losses and Per-Theater Averages Keep Shrinking

In its third weekend, Street Fighter grossed $3.6 million from 2,825 theaters. That marked a 57.4% decline and a loss of 750 screens.

By its fourth weekend, the film dropped to eleventh place domestically, earning an estimated $2.15 million from just 1,760 theaters. The title lost another 1,065 locations in that frame, leaving it with far fewer places to play.

The per-theater average fell to $1,221, down sharply from its $8,608 average on opening weekend. That gap shows how much less revenue each remaining screen generated as audiences moved on to other releases.

Critical Reception, CinemaScore, and Break-Even Target

Review aggregator scores gave Street Fighter 43 out of 100, indicating 'mixed or average' reviews. Audiences polled by CinemaScore gave the film a B- grade on an A+ to F scale.

Advertisement

Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film stars Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, and Callina Liang. Its plot follows martial artist Chun-Li, who recruits fighters Ryu and Ken Masters for a tournament.

Industry analysts typically estimate that a film needs to earn roughly 2.5 times its production budget to break even. Applied to Street Fighter, that threshold places the break-even point near $205 million, a target the film appears unlikely to reach during its theatrical run.

Combined domestic and international totals of $99.1 million through November 8, 2026 remain well below that break-even figure, based on the reported earnings.