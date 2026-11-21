Street Fighter 2026 earns $101 million globally but loses over 400 theaters in its sixth weekend, hurting sequel chances despite strong cast.

The live-action Street Fighter movie starring Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji has suffered a significant theatrical decline, raising serious doubts about the franchise's future. Released on October 16, 2026, the film initially captured audience attention by earning a domestic debut larger than the first two installments combined. Despite reaching a worldwide total of $101 million to become the highest-grossing film in the series, the movie is now being rapidly removed from cinema screens.

Rapid Theater Cuts in Sixth Weekend

Street Fighter has experienced a steep drop in its theatrical run, with the number of playing locations shrinking dramatically over recent weeks. During its third weekend, the film was removed from 750 domestic screens. This was followed by reductions of 1,065 and then 946 locations. By the sixth weekend, the movie was playing in only 325 domestic theaters, a decrease of an additional 489 screens from the previous week. The film is now being eclipsed by other titles, including the Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything, which is currently running on 1,252 screens.

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Cast and Production Details

The movie features an ensemble cast including Callina Liang, Don Lee, 50 Cent, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, David Dastmalchian, Orville Peck, and Jason Momoa. It serves as the third live-action adaptation of the fighting game franchise. The film was produced by Legendary Pictures and Capcom and distributed by Sony Pictures. The narrative follows estranged fighters Ryu and Ken Masters as they enter the World Warrior Tournament after being recruited by Chun-Li, only to uncover a dark conspiracy linked to the event. The runtime is 119 minutes, and the director is Kitao Sakurai.

Financial Break-Even Challenges

The rapid loss of theater locations limits the film's ability to generate further revenue at a critical time. While Paramount Pictures is only responsible for distribution costs and likely saw a solid return on investment after the movie passed the $100 million milestone, the figure is far below the overall break-even point. With a reported budget of $82 million, making it the most expensive entry in the franchise, the film may need to earn $200 million or more to be considered a financial success. Other October 16 releases like Sense and Sensibility earned $45 million worldwide against a $20 million budget, but neither was a runaway hit.

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Review Scores and Sequel Status

Box office prospects and mixed reviews make it highly unlikely that a sequel will move forward. The film has received a 42% score from critics and 78% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Although the ending implies the possibility of a follow-up, the combination of low critical acclaim and the sharp drop in theatrical presence suggests that a second film may never come to fruition. The studio must now look to other revenue streams to recoup losses.

Future Revenue Streams and Outlook

The film could potentially make up for its theatrical deficit through video on demand, physical media sales, and streaming deals. These aftermarket revenues will be crucial in determining the final profitability of the project. For now, the movie continues to lose ground in cinemas, with only 325 domestic locations showing it during its sixth weekend. The decline highlights the volatile nature of modern theatrical releases, even for established franchises with major star power.