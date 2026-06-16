Streator, Illinois, couple speak after tornado collapses home with them inside during last week's storms

Gary and Roxanne Rymeck are sharing their story as they're now on a path to healing.

about the moment she got a call from her mother as a tornado approached the area. Now, the couple, Gary and Roxanne Rymeck, are sharing their story as they're now on a path to healing.

We heard there was tornado warnings and I hear the siren outside. And then we saw across the field like a funnel cloud, like swirling. I did, yeah. I was actually on the phone with her about 20 … about 15 minutes before that hit.

And I told her we have a tornado warnings now here. I love you, Jill, and uh, I'll talk to you later. Roxanne Rymeck says she and her husband, Gary, ran from the front of their home, where they saw the tornado, and into the home. She says they barely made it into the closet, and the storm was pulling as Gary tried to close the door.

The door then flew out of his hands, and that's the moment everything collapsed around them. Gary says he couldn't see as everything was on top of him, but was able to spot a little bit of light as Roxanne cried and screamed that she couldn't breathe. There was a treadmill. Our treadmill was underneath it on top of him.

I pulled that off of him and that's when I saw the top of his head. He was like buried alive. And then I just start screaming to the guy in the street could you please come and help me? I can't lift this stuff off anymore.

He says the event changed them. Roxanne added that after things have settled down, the impact is starting to hit them.

"We might've lost everything we've ever owned, but um, we do got our lives," he said. Some still without power more than 3 days after severe storms hit Chicago areaFans miss Dallas World Cup matches when resale tickets never come





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