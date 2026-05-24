Streaming Series Failure: Anya Taylor-Joy's Debut as the Lead Draws Low Box Office

The news highlights the unexpected success of Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal in The Queen's Gambit and her subsequent ventures into the film industry. It also discusses her upcoming streaming series and the less enthusiastic reception of her film, which included prequels and spin-offs. The article delves into the factors contributing to the movie's lackluster performance.

The release date for Anya Taylor-Joy's first new streaming series since the breakout hit The Queen's Gambit is right around the corner. Taylor-Joy had been knocking on the door of success for several years leading up to The Queen's Gambit but gained sudden fame after the Netflix series.

She quickly landed the biggest role of her career, the titular part in one of the most anticipated franchise films of the last decade. The movie was a flop at the box office, despite opening to rave reviews compared unfavorably to its predecessor. The failure of the movie can be attributed to the audience's lack of interest in prequels and spin-offs





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