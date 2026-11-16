Streaming’s Missed Opportunity: Being A Fan Is Getting More Expensive

Entertainment businesses are finding new ways to capture value, while consumers are paying more to participate.

, I argued that streaming was recreating the cable model consumers thought they had escaped: multiple subscriptions, rising prices and fragmented viewing. Professional sports may be the clearest example of that missed opportunity.

Leagues and franchises are enjoying extraordinary financial success. Broadcasters and technology companies are investing billions in live sports, while premium seating, sponsorships and exclusive experiences are generating new revenue. For consumers, following a favorite team, whether from the couch or the stadium, has become increasingly expensive and complicated. The sports industry has mastered the art of monetizing fans.

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But has it done enough to improve their experience? , the NFL’s annualized national media rights value rose from approximately $6.45 billion under its previous agreement to $12.25 billion under its current arrangement, an increase of roughly 90%. The NBA’s comparable figure climbed from $2.66 billion to $6.9 billion annually, a 159% increase. Major League Baseball’s national rights rose from approximately $1.55 billion to $1.88 billion annually under its original 2022 to 2028 agreements, an increase of roughly 22%.

Although these comparisons span different contract periods, they reveal intense competition for programming that audiences still watch live. Sports delivers passionate engagement and the simultaneous viewership advertisers prize. But the commercial success of sports has not necessarily translated into a better viewing experience.charges viewers per season, but local and nationally televised games face restrictions. Watching those matchups may require ESPN, Peacock, Prime Video or another provider.

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These are different products, not complete viewing packages. None guarantees every live game nationwide. Imagine paying for a league’s streaming service, only to discover that tonight’s game is somewhere else. That is not the simplicity streaming promised.

These figures reflect one resale marketplace, not league-wide face-value averages. Nevertheless, they illustrate the growing expense confronting many fans. Add parking, transportation, concessions and merchandise, and attending a game can become a major family expenditure. Higher media rights fees do not necessarily cause higher ticket prices.

Demand, limited seating, premium experiences and resale dynamics all influence what consumers pay. The pattern also extends beyond sports. Concerts, attractions and other live experiences face similar pressures, contributing to what has become known as “funflation. ” The common thread is unmistakable: Entertainment businesses are finding new ways to capture value, while consumers are paying more to participate.

Premium seating, exclusive access and luxury experiences can be enormously profitable. But the sports industry possesses an asset that cannot simply be purchased: generational loyalty. Fans inherit allegiances through families, neighborhoods and shared traditions. Those emotional connections help make franchises, sponsorships and broadcast rights so valuable.

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The danger is not that every fan will stop watching or attending. It is that participation gradually becomes a privilege rather than a shared experience. A family priced out of attending games may still watch on television. But what happens when television access becomes expensive and confusing, too?

The solution is not to eliminate premium content or expect media rights fees to decline. It is to make the fan experience as important as the next rights negotiation. Consumers need simpler subscriptions, transparent pricing, easier game discovery, flexible viewing options and meaningful free access. Technology should remove friction, not create another layer of it.

The next chapter of streaming should be judged by more than what companies pay to acquire content. It should be judged by how easily consumers can find, access and afford what they love. Leagues and franchises have never been richer. The real test of their success is whether the fans who built that value can still afford to be part of it.

What if consumers could spend less time managing subscriptions and more time enjoying entertainment? In a future article, I’ll explore a concept currently being developed to simplify how consumers discover, access and pay for streaming content. The approach brings together content discovery, subscription management and personalized viewing choices, with the goal of giving consumers greater convenience, flexibility and control over what they watch and spend.