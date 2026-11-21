Save big this season with exclusive Black Friday streaming deals. Amazon, Paramount+, and Sling TV offer discounted rates on popular services like Apple TV and HBO Max.

Leading streaming platforms and entertainment providers are launching significant price reductions this holiday season to attract subscribers. Major companies including Amazon, Paramount+, and Sling TV have introduced limited-time offers that drastically lower the cost of popular services. These discounts provide consumers with opportunities to access blockbuster movies, live sports, and exclusive original series at a fraction of the standard monthly rates. The deals are designed to cut through the noise of rising subscription costs by offering substantial savings for both new and eligible former subscribers.

Amazon and Apple TV Savings

Amazon is currently offering Black Friday savings on several popular streaming add-ons for eligible account holders. Users can subscribe to Paramount+ for $2.99 per month for two months, which is a significant reduction from the standard pricing. Additionally, Apple TV is available for $6.99 per month for six months, compared to its regular monthly price of $14.99. This offer does not require an Amazon Prime membership, meaning any user signed into an Amazon account can claim the discount. The promotion for Apple TV expires on Nov. 30, 2026, providing a clear deadline for consumers who want to secure the lower rate for half a year.

Also read You can grab two months of Paramount Plus for just $2.99 for Black Friday

Paramount+ and Starz Pricing

Paramount+ is making it easier to explore its library of movies and original series with a limited-time subscription deal. Both its Essential and Premium monthly plans are available for just $2.99 per month for the first two months. This promotion runs from Nov. 19 through Nov. 30, 2026, and is open to new subscribers and eligible former members. Regular monthly pricing applies after the promotional period ends. Meanwhile, Starz is offering subscriptions for as low as $1 per month with its annual deal. This annual option brings the cost down to just $1 when you prepay $11.99 for 12 months. The alternative deal allows users to pay $2.99 per month for three months instead of the regular $11.99, saving 75%.

Directv Bundle Offers

Directv is making it easier to bring multiple streaming services and live TV together in one place this holiday season. Its bundle includes Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, and AMC+ alongside more than 60 live TV channels for $34.99 per month for the first two months. This price is down from the standard $42.99 monthly rate. Customers can also explore the service with a five-day free trial before committing to the subscription. The offer is set to end on Jan. 5, 2027, giving subscribers ample time to take advantage of the discounted rate for live content and on-demand streaming. This integration allows users to manage their entertainment expenses through a single monthly bill while accessing a wide variety of content.

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Additional Streaming Discounts

Several other platforms are also participating in the Black Friday sales event with competitive pricing structures. Hallmark+ is available for $2.25 per month for three months, appealing to fans of holiday classics and family-friendly programming. AMC+ Premium is being offered at $2.75 per month for two months, while MGM+ is priced at $1.99 for two months. For live TV enthusiasts, Sling TV is offering discounts on two of its packages. The Core plan costs $63.99 for the first month after a free trial, down from $88.99, and includes 208 channels such as ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. The Ultra plan is available for $68.99 instead of $98.99, providing 272 channels for a wider selection of content.

Sling TV and Budget Options

Another option for budget-conscious viewers is a service offering its Premium plan for just $0.99 per month for the first three months. This rate is a steep drop from the regular $12.99 monthly price. The deal includes more than 50 live channels, four simultaneous screens, unlimited DVR functionality, and HD streaming quality. This promotion is available until Dec. 1, 2026, making it a budget-friendly way to access live entertainment without a long-term commitment. After the initial three-month period, the subscription renews at the standard rate of $12.99 per month. These varied options allow consumers to choose services that best fit their viewing habits and financial constraints during the holiday shopping season.