Streaming and Physical Media Movie Releases November 16 to 22, 2026

Discover the complete lineup of nearly 100 new movie releases on streaming, digital, and physical media from November 16 to 22, 2026, featuring top platforms and stars.

Leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday and subsequent Black Friday shopping events, audiences have a massive selection of entertainment options available this week. From November 16 to 22, 2026, nearly one hundred movies are set to arrive across various streaming platforms, digital storefronts, and physical media formats. This extensive lineup includes holiday classics, major franchise installments, and new releases from renowned directors and actors.

The majority of these new titles are being distributed by the worlds largest streaming services, including Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+, and AppleTV. These platforms are leveraging this period to bring exclusive content to subscribers, featuring high-profile stars such as Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, and Jared Padalecki. The release schedule also highlights new horror hits and festive Christmas movies for early holiday viewing.

Also read Chris Pratt 2026 Box Office Success and Streaming Returns

Major Streaming Platform Lineups

Netflix continues to expand its library with a diverse array of titles releasing throughout the week. On November 16, viewers can access Mr. 365 from 2018 and the 2023 release Reporting for Christmas. The service adds more content on November 17 with Obsession and RBG, followed by Gentle Monster and Guarding Stars on November 18. By November 19, A Cherry Pie Christmas and Christmas at Fields Ranch join the catalog, while Ezra, On Behalf of My Son, Primetime Preacher$, Steps, Marry Christmas, Mistletoe Mixup, and The Family Holiday are available by November 21.

HBO Max offers a curated selection of films starting on November 18 with The Hotline. The platform expands its offerings on November 20, adding The Roses and Tony to its catalog. Prime Video also releases content on November 20, featuring Perfect Liars and They Will Kill You. Hulu and Disney+ provide a significant collection of holiday-themed films on November 20, including A Christmas Story, Four Christmases, Fred Claus, Jack Frost, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, Tom And Jerry: Forbidden Compass, Whistle, and This Is Not A Test. Additional content arrives on November 22 with This Is Not A Test.

Advertisement

Peacock adds Alien: Romulus from 2024 on November 21, alongside the release of Unbearable Christmas on November 20. BET originals are moving to Paramount+ with a comprehensive list of titles releasing on November 18. These include A Rich Christmas, A Royal Christmas Surprise, A Wesley Christmas Wedding, Christmas Deja Vu, Favorite Son Christmas, Fighting to Be Me: The Dwen Curry Story, Merry Switchmas, Never Alone For Christmas, So Fly Christmas, Soul Santa, Sworn Justice: Taken Before Christmas, The Christmas Ringer, The First Noelle, and Whatever It Takes.

Horror and Digital Release Highlights

For horror enthusiasts, Starz, Shudder, and Tubi offer several gripping titles. Starz and Shudder feature The A-Frame, Bury Your Dead, Hush, and Ice Cream Man releasing on November 16 and 20. Tubi releases Kong: Skull Island on November 20. Additionally, two films are available via digital purchase or rental this week. A Talent for Murder and The Beast are both set to drop on digital platforms on November 17, 2026.

The week also sees a substantial influx of content onto physical media, including Blu-ray and DVD formats. This collection spans decades of cinema history, from the 1960s to 2026 releases. Notable additions include Black Chariot, Braveheart, The Chow Yun-Fat Collection: Volume One, Clash of the Titans, The Deputy, The Dirty Dozen, Dracula, Dune, Fall 2: Deadpoint, Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema XXVIII, The Fix, A Free Woman, Ghost in the Cell, Hook, Ice Cream Man, Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death - The Movie, K-9 Patrol Pack, The Magic Faraway Tree, Miami Blues, Nightborn, The Odyssey, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie, Runner, Scooby-Doo! and the Witch's Ghost, The Seduction of Mimi, Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors, Shrek, Simone Barbès or Virtue, Spa Weekend, The Spirit Lock, Turkey Shoot, Un Flic, Wild at Heart, Woman in Prison Collection, and Zipang.

Impact on Viewer Choices

This volume of releases provides consumers with ample choices regardless of their preferred viewing method. Subscribers to major services can access fresh content without additional fees, while collectors can purchase physical copies of iconic and new films. The presence of major stars and established franchises ensures broad appeal across different demographic groups. This strategic release window capitalizes on the holiday season, offering timely entertainment for families and individuals preparing for the holidays.

Advertisement

The diversity of genres, ranging from horror and drama to comedy and animation, caters to varied tastes. With almost one hundred titles available, there is something for every viewer, whether they are looking for a quick digital rental or a permanent addition to their physical library. This week's releases underscore the competitive landscape of streaming services and the enduring popularity of physical media for cinema enthusiasts.