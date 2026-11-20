Black Friday streaming add-on deals run from Thursday, Nov. 19 through Monday, Nov. 30, with bundles from $2.25 per month and movie purchases starting at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video has expanded its Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotional window, running from Thursday, November 19 through Monday, November 30, to include significant discounts on Paramount+ and Apple TV add-ons. These latest offers lower monthly subscription costs as little as $1.25, joining a broader array of savings on live sports, holiday movies, and entertainment channels. The promotion applies to both new subscribers and existing Amazon Prime members who wish to add eligible streaming services to their accounts.

The expanded deal list now features Paramount+ monthly plans dropping to $2.99 per month, a notable reduction for viewers seeking access to movies, television shows, and live sports coverage. Additionally, Apple TV subscriptions are included in the discounted add-on category, providing more options for users looking to curate their digital entertainment libraries at a reduced price point. These individual channel discounts sit alongside previously announced bundle deals that offer deeper savings for subscribers wanting multiple services.

Also read How The Verge is picking which Black Friday deals to share

Bundle deals remain a core component of the promotion, allowing shoppers to combine popular services at reduced monthly rates for a two-month period. AMC+ paired with MGM+ is available for $3.49 per month for two months, while adding STARZ to that combination costs $5.49 per month for the same duration. Another option combines AMC+ with Acorn TV for $3.25 per month for two months, and PBS alongside PBS Documentaries is offered at $2.25 per month for two months, representing the lowest bundle price in the roundup.

Entertainment options also include discounts on BritBox Standard at $2.75 per month for two months, along with percentage-off annual plans. Subscribers can save 27% on a yearly BritBox Standard plan or 17% on an annual BritBox Premier subscription. These longer-term commitments provide a different savings structure compared to the two-month promotional rates, allowing users to lock in lower prices for a full year of content access.

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Movie purchases are also part of the promotion, with prices starting at $7.99 for digital ownership rather than temporary rentals. Featured titles include classics like A Christmas Story, ensuring that holiday viewing options are accessible without recurring fees. This movie promotion ends earlier than the add-on deals, concluding on November 26 at 9 p.m. PT, so shoppers must act quickly if they wish to secure digital copies of specific films at the discounted rate.

Promotional subscription prices only last for the stated periods before regular pricing applies, meaning subscribers will move to standard rates once the promotional window closes. Free trials are not available for channels with active Black Friday and Cyber Monday promotions, so shoppers should review renewal terms carefully before signing up. Skipping this step can lead to higher charges once the discount period expires, making it essential to plan cancellations or renewals in advance.

Billboard reports that more deals are expected throughout November and December, indicating that additional opportunities to save on favorite streaming services may arise. Shoppers should keep an eye out for these additional promotions while still reviewing the terms of each subscription before they buy. The retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes, and Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links.

The timing of these discounts coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday period, providing a strategic opportunity for consumers to reduce their monthly entertainment expenses. With options ranging from live sports and music to TV enthusiasts and movie buffs, the variety of add-ons ensures there is something for every type of viewer. Existing Prime members can leverage these discounts to enhance their current subscriptions without needing to seek out new customer offers.