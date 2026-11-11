Stray Pot-Bellied Pig Seeks Adoption in Pomona

A 155-pound black pot-bellied pig found wandering Pomona streets is available for adoption at the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA. The healthy, well-groomed, and calm pig is approximately three years old and enjoys carrots and cactus.

A rather unusual stray is looking for a new home in Southern California after being found wandering the streets. The Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA in Pomona is hoping to find a loving home for a large, black pig that was rescued by humane officers after being spotted roaming a neighborhood.

A 155-pound pot-bellied pig found wandering Pomona streets is healthy, well-groomed and remarkably calm, though no one knows where she came from. Now available for adoption, the pig has charmed shelter staff with her easygoing nature and appetite for carrots and cactus. She was a big gal out on the town, wandering the suburban streets of Pomona on a sunny Sunday morning. She was a black-haired pot-bellied pig, with a tummy that dragged the ground and a perky little tail.

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And she wasn’t supposed to be on Cypress Street, where animal control officers with the Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA found her on the morning of Nov. 1 and took her in. But although the pig, estimated to be around 3 years old, is a little overweight — 155.8 lbs, to be exact — it is clear she had been well cared for before a caller reported her to the IVHS as a swine on the loose, Leon said.

“Oh my god, it’s healthy,” Leon said. “Somebody loved this pig because it’s well-groomed. It’s like a princess pig. She’s amazing.

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She’s very chill. ”Since her rescue, the unnamed pig has been staying at the IVHS shelter in Pomona, where she has charmed staff with her low-key demeanor. Although other shelter pigs — yes, there have been others — have been visibly stressed out by barking dogs, this one “just nuzzles up on her blankets, and doesn’t seem bothered by the barking, Leon said.

Wilbur, the viral piglet caught in West Hollywood, has been adopted by songwriter Diane Warren for her Malibu animal sanctuary. When a caller reported her to the IVHS, they thought she was being dumped on the street because there was food on the ground nearby, but that could not be proved, said Leon, who added that it’s possible the pig lived in the area and escaped.

Two animal control officers, including a new officer who was stoked to find a pig, put a rope around her belly and loaded her into an oversized dog crate and onto a truck, Leon said. Like all rescued animals — which have included peacocks, goats in addition to many cats and dogs — the pig was given a thorough health check by a veterinarian before being made ready for adoption, Leon said.

“Believe me,” Leon said, “she is not missing a meal. ” In August, a runaway piglet that eluded pursuers in West Hollywood led to video of its escape attempts posted on TikTok. Internet fans dubbed him Wilbur. He was eventually caught taken to the West Los Angeles Animal Shelter, which put the animal up for adoption five days later because no owner had come forward.

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Wilbur is about 11 weeks old and weighed 17 pounds. Hailey Branson-Potts is a general assignment reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla.

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