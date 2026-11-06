Stray Kids JYP Entertainment Sues Miles Gaines Over Stolen HAN Song

JYP Entertainment filed a lawsuit against OneSync founder Miles Gaines and his company for allegedly stealing and re-uploading Stray Kids member HAN's track back to life for unauthorized profit.

JYP Entertainment has initiated legal proceedings against Los Angeles-based rapper Miles Gaines and his distribution platform OneSync Music. The lawsuit centers on the alleged unauthorized use of the song back to life, a solo track by Stray Kids member HAN. JYP accuses the defendants of stealing the recording to generate illicit profits.

Unauthorized Re-Upload Of HAN Solo Track

JYP Entertainment first released a prerelease music video for the track back to life on YouTube during May 2026. The song was officially available to the public before the incident occurred. Within days of the initial release, the audio appeared on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

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This unauthorized version was uploaded under the artist profile yungzzz. The uploaded file had been stripped of all original copyright management data provided by JYP Entertainment. This deletion of metadata allowed the infringing party to attempt to claim ownership of the sound recording.

Investigation Into Hitmaker And OneSync Connections

JYP Entertainment traced the source of the infringement through YouTube metadata. The investigation revealed that the recording was uploaded via Hitmaker Music Group. Hitmaker operates as an indie distributor in partnership with Warner Music Group's Atlantic Records and 10K Projects.

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Legal representatives from Hitmaker Music Group identified Miles Gaines as the owner of the yungzzz distribution account. Gaines is the founder of OneSync Music, a DIY distribution service that launched in 2026. JYP states that Gaines and OneSync are directly responsible for posting the stolen HAN track to global streaming services.

Copyright Violations And Legal Demands

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday alleges that the defendants knew they did not author, create, or own the sound recording. JYP asserts that the defendants unlawfully reproduced the track from JYP's prerelease materials. The company is seeking financial damages for copyright infringement.

JYP Entertainment is also citing violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. This federal law makes it illegal to intentionally remove or alter copyright management information from digital works. The legal action targets both Miles Gaines personally and OneSync Music as an entity.

Gaines Denies Knowledge And Claims Third Party Upload

Miles Gaines has responded to the allegations by stating that a third party submitted the back to life recording to OneSync. He claims he was unaware of the specific upload at the time it occurred. Gaines confirmed that the recording has since been removed from the platform.

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Gaines stated that OneSync is currently reviewing underlying account and submission records to understand the breach. He emphasized that OneSync takes copyright protection and the rights of artists seriously. The company says its distribution operations include multiple copyright review measures.

Gaines added that OneSync is designed to identify potentially unauthorized content before distribution. He further stated that the company intends to cooperate through the appropriate legal process. JYP Entertainment has not accused Hitmaker Music Group of any wrongdoing in the matter.