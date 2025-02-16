Stray Kids' Felix Suffers Pinched Nerve After Accident, Initial Fracture Determined to Be Old Injury

Stray Kids member Felix sustained an injury during a late-night accident. While initial X-rays indicated a fracture, further examination revealed that the fracture line was actually an old childhood injury. Felix is currently suffering from a pinched nerve near the site of the old fracture.

Stray Kids member Felix recently sustained an injury during a late-night accident. Following the incident, he was transported to a hospital near the concert venue for immediate medical attention. Initial X-rays revealed a fracture, leading to concern among fans. However, after further examination, including an MRI scan at a specialized hospital, the agency clarified that the fracture line observed in the initial X-ray was actually a childhood injury.

Currently, Felix is experiencing a pinched nerve near the site of the old fracture. \The agency initially faced delays in communicating the details of Felix's condition due to the late hour and weekend schedule, making it difficult to access medical facilities promptly. They sincerely apologized for the lack of immediate updates, emphasizing their commitment to transparency. \Stray Kids' agency assures fans that Felix's health and recovery are their top priority. They are working closely with medical professionals to provide Felix with the best possible care and will continue to update fans on his progress as more information becomes available.





